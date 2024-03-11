loading…

Riots hit Haiti after gangsters took control of the country. Citizens of Western countries are leaving in droves. Photo/REUTERS

PORT-AU-PRINCE – Riots hit Haiti after gangsters took control of the country. Many corpses were lying on the streets of the capital, and citizens of Western countries were leaving in large numbers.

The US military said on Sunday it had launched an operation in Haiti to airlift non-essential embassy personnel from the country and added US troops to enhance embassy security.

Like the US, German diplomats have also started leaving the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, since Sunday.

Besieged residents are scrambling for safety following recent unrest, and a UN group warned the capital was becoming a “city under siege” after armed gangsters targeted the presidential palace and police headquarters.

Criminal gangs, which already control much of Port-au-Prince and roads throughout the country, have unleashed chaos in recent days as they try to oust Prime Minister Ariel Henry as leader of the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.

“The US military has conducted operations to enhance the security of the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince, allow our embassy mission operations to continue, and allow non-essential personnel to leave,” read the US Military Southern Command announcement.

“Transportation of personnel in and out of the embassy is also carried out, consistent with our standard practices to increase Embassy security,” continued the announcement, as quoted by AFP, Monday (11/3/2024).

The pre-dawn operation was apparently carried out by helicopter flights to and from the airport. An AFP correspondent and local residents heard the sound of helicopter blades overhead.

A US State Department spokesperson said the embassy remained open, with limited operations, and with reduced personnel.