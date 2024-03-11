Fiumicino, 11 March 2024 – “The ISA FISSW Level 1 Surf Instructor Course took place from 6 to 10 March. The theoretical tests took place at the Giulio Onesti Olympic Training Center in Rome, and the practical tests at the “Gilda on the Beach” at the Sogno del Fregene surf school. The event was a great success, with a record number of participants and an exceptional level of participation, building on the work done in previous years.” City Council Member Roberto Feola said in a press release.

“The main aim of the course was to provide participants with the skills and knowledge needed to become internationally certified surf and SUP instructors. Through a combination of theoretical and practical sessions, teachers helped participants understand the fundamentals of the sport, training methods, water safety and more. This is an event that raises the profile of Fregene in the water sports sector, an important initiative that has given many enthusiasts and professionals in the sector the opportunity to meet and expand their knowledge.”

Photos via

“I am sure,” continues Feola, “that these events are of great importance to make it clear that Fregene, in addition to being our pearl of the sea, is also a place for sports and initiatives. I congratulate Marco Parri and all the staff at Sogno del Surf School for the commitment, passion and dedication that has characterized this small but great reality for over ten years.”

