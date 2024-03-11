Suara.com – Celebrity Fujianti Utami Putri alias Fuji never leaves the public spotlight. Fadly Faisal’s younger brother is currently being discussed because he has just shown off his latest achievement, namely buying a sports car.

Through his Instagram account, Fuji shared video footage of him driving his new dark purple car on the highway. There is also a clip of the moment when Gala Sky sits on the hood of the car.

“Another wishlist checked off!! Thank God,” wrote @/fuji_an quoted Monday (11/3/2024).

This upload immediately received various positive comments from the public. His extended family also didn’t miss out on commenting on Fuji’s Instagram upload. Starting from Haji Faisal, Dewi Zuhriati, to Fadly Faisal.

“Opa’s son is great. Thank you God for what you have entrusted to him, and thank you also to the netizens who have supported him in presenting content and daily activities,” commented Haji Faisal.

“Thank God. Finally bought an M4 car. Yesterday I pretended to ask whether I could buy another car, but I found out I had already bought it. Mom and dad are really happy, son. I hope you will be more enthusiastic about finding the money,” wrote Dewi Zuhriati.

“Ah, I still can’t read Maps,” said Fadly Faisal.

“MasyaAlah Ti. Continue success. Just keep yourself busy, don’t be busy being in love,” said the netizen.

“MasyaAllah Ti, really cool. You are the motivation for young people out there,” said the netizen.

“You’re really cool, Uti. So proud,” added the netizen.

“Masyaallah Tabarakallah once again,” added another.

Based on the Instagram account upload @/allfujifashion, it is known that the car is a 2023 BMW M4 Competition i8. The price of this car is fantastic, estimated at IDR 2.75 billion.