Possible turning point in Elena Leonardi’s story: here is the cause that would have led to her sudden and heartbreaking death

In these hours the medical examiner is carrying out further investigations on the body of Elena Leonardi, the 40-year-old woman found lifeless in the waters of the dock on Friday 8 March. In these hours they would have discovered the cause behind her heartbreaking death.

The officers are carrying out further investigations into the matter, viewing the video surveillance footage of the area. At the moment the most plausible hypothesis is that of a fall or a sudden illness, but they have not yet ruled out the involvement of other people.

Elena Leonardi on the morning of Friday 8 March, had told her partner that she would go to check on their sailing boat, which they had moored in the port of the island of Certosa, which is located in the city of Venice. Once here, no one really knows what happened, but it was the Navy men who asked for the intervention of the Fire Brigade.

Unfortunately, around 12.30 that same day, they found the lifeless body of a person in the water. So the firefighters who responded worked for a long time to get her out and then brought her to shore. Only later did they discover his details and then began to investigate the case.

The possible cause behind Elena Leonardi’s death

CREDIT: MINGOMATIC

From what some local media write, the woman lost her life due to drowning. In fact, the hypothesis is that she fell into the water either due to illness, or because the dock was made slimy by the rain and she was no longer able to get out.

The medical examiner is expected to carry out a second cadaveric inspection today. From here you will be able to understand the exact cause that led to his disappearance and therefore have a complete picture of the whole situation.

Only after having understood what really happened to her and having checked the video surveillance footage, the investigators will be able to decide to return the body to the family, for a final heartbreaking farewell. There will be new updates on this episode soon.