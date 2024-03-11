Fiumicino, March 11, 2024 – For the seventh year in a row, Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport has been voted the best airport in Europe in the category of airports with more than 40 million passengers, joined for the first time by Giovan Battista Airport. Pastine” in Ciampino, recognized as the best airport on the continent in the category from 5 to 15 million passengers.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award study was conducted by Airport Council International (ACI) World, an international trade association for airports, in collaboration with Amadeus, a leading travel technology company.

ACI World analyzed the preferences of approximately six hundred thousand passengers at more than 400 airports around the world on more than 30 indicators related to the airport experience on departure and arrival, and, in addition to the “Best Airport” award, awarded Rome Fiumicino for excellence in All categories are considered:

The airport with the most dedicated staff in Europe,

The easiest airport travel in Europe,

The most pleasant airport in Europe,

The cleanest airport in Europe.

To date, only nine airports in their geographic regions have achieved the level of excellence in all areas considered under the ASQ Award, but these are airports with traffic of less than 15 million passengers per year. Leonardo da Vinci is the only airport in the world with more than 40 million passengers per year to achieve this result.

The Leonardo da Vinci award is not the only award for the ADR-managed Rome airport system. For the first time, the “Best Airport” award was also awarded to Giovan Battista Pastina from Ciampino, recognized as “the best airport in Europe with a capacity of 5 to 15 million passengers.”

“Today is a historic day for ADR: for the first time, Fiumicino and Ciampino airports have been jointly awarded at international level for the quality and services offered to passengers,” said Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma, continuing: “This is an outstanding result for Leonardo da Vinci as the best airport in Europe and the only major hub in the world to win in all categories considered in the Airport Service Quality 2023 competition. This goal has also been achieved by GB Pastine from Ciampino. , awarded the title of “Best Airport” for the first time in its category, is a concrete testament to the difference our people make, as well as the practices, daily commitment and enormous passion that define our entire airport community. Once again, we consider these moments only as stages of an increasingly effective path for the sustainable development of the territory, Rome and all of Italy.”

“I am particularly proud to record these new important international results for our airports, which are clearly in line with the growth trend of recent years, including the prestigious recognition received by GB Pastine from Ciampino. In fact, it is thanks to its airports, and in particular Fiumicino International Airport, that Rome has in recent years regained the international position that belongs to it and that it deserves: we can lay claim to being the most important gateway to our country. , highly appreciated all over the world,” commented ADR President Vincenzo Nunziata.

