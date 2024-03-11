“It happened within ten minutes.” Two years ago, Max Spackman (23) from Delft started investing in Bitcoin on the advice of a friend. He learned from Instagram influencers that you can make a lot of money by speculating on price. This didn’t go very well. He bet that the price would rise and fall. Cost: 1500 euros.

“Finfluencers” are popular, as shown in the article “How do you control your money?” – a study published Monday on the financial behavior of young people aged sixteen to nineteen. Almost all young people surveyed (98 percent) have seen an influencer post about money, and 77 percent say they encounter it regularly.

And it’s having an effect: two-thirds of young people who follow influencers indicate that they sometimes influence their financial choices. Nearly a third believe, thanks in part to social media, that the chances of getting rich quick are high. Owning your own business offers the greatest chance of this, according to 49 percent of young people, followed by investing (37 percent) and cryptocurrency trading (30 percent).

The study, which surveyed more than a thousand young people, is being published as part of Money Week, an annual initiative of the Money Wise platform. Courses are offered in schools and vocational training institutions across the country to help young people make more informed financial choices.

communications scientist Eva van Reimersdal Many young people don’t want to know about the risks. And they are told that anyone can become rich if they have the right mindset.

“This is urgently needed,” says communications scientist Eva van Reimersdal. She conducts research in influencer marketing at UVA University. “Financial influencers play an important role in financial education for young people.”

According to her, it is unsafe. “While some people give good saving advice, there are many influencers who exhibit an unrealistic view of investing.” Van Reimersdal gives the example of promoting risky cryptocurrencies, not to mention the fact that you can lose a lot of money.

The rosy picture of investing partly explains the great popularity of finflueners, says Van Reimersdal. “Unlike parents or trained financial advisors, they only demonstrate success. Many young people don’t want to hear what the risks are. Moreover, they say that success is a choice, that anyone can become rich if they have the right mindset.”

What also plays a role is the close bond that young people create with influencers. Apart from financial advice, they also provide insight into their daily lives. They show that they are going to the gym or on vacation. They interact with their audience through live broadcasts and commentary. Van Reimersdal: “They are a kind of digital friend, which makes subscribers especially impressionable.”

The Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) calls for “following” influencers who write primarily about money. A license is required to provide investment advice. In this regard, influencers are in a gray area, says Van Reimersdal. They say, “I’m not giving advice, I’m just showing how I achieved success.”

Max Spackman still invests in cryptocurrency, but takes less risk and has a “normal” job. “Multiple income is important in these uncertain times.” He no longer believes that anyone can make a lot of money. “Otherwise everyone would be rich.”

