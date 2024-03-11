Marin de Vries’ column in the NRC recently found its way into the international cycling press. “A million for Demi Fellering” was a somewhat promising headline. As if it were a fait accompli, while De Vries makes it clear in the article that it is a “story” that has come at her from several directions in recent months – one of the greatest racers of the time was offered a million-dollar salary at the end of last year season from UAE Team Emirates – I couldn’t pass it up. Fellering’s manager neither confirmed nor denied this information.

This million surprised me because since I wrote about the state of women in elite sport, many articles have been published about the dismal financial state of women’s cycling. For example, an interview with Tiphan Laurents last fall in Le Parisien. Shortly after her 25th birthday, the French rider decided she no longer wanted to ride for the British team Lifeplus Wahoo, a second-tier (continental) team. Reason: she earned 1000 euros gross per month. “I still live with my parents and cannot get my own apartment. At 25, you have to start asking yourself questions, right?”

Last year also saw the exodus of the Spanish cycling team Zaaf. Le Télégramme asked racer Audrey Cordon-Ragot why she did not renew her contract. She said: “For my mental well-being. Since the beginning of this year, I have not received any salary or travel allowance. Apart from the financial aspect, the circumstances in which we found ourselves were not worthy of a professional team.”

Iris Sklapdel, founder of the international cyclists’ union The Cyclists Alliance, says the percentage of riders who earn next to nothing since 2019 (when the union first published data) is around 25 percent. You’ll see more movement with higher salaries. Last year, 34 percent of riders earned more than €50,000 gross, up 11 percent from 2022. “We are now also seeing salaries above €200,000 for the first time,” says Sklapdel. “Last year, six percent were in this category.”

When asked what she thinks of Föllering’s “million” – whether he is helping cycling move forward or backward, as some team managers suggest – she is pragmatic. “It’s the economy. If sponsors believe that this is its value, it is difficult to say: it is better to invest this million in the development of the sport. The latter, of course, would be good, but it is not so. All the sponsors’ attention is focused on the best riders. They are lucky to be skating at a time when women’s sports are getting more attention. One can only hope that these high salaries will provide a trickle-down effect.”

Belgian sports economist Wim Lage, professor of sports marketing at Leuven, expects the whole sport to benefit from higher salaries, which he believes is an indication that women’s cycling is receiving more “economic attention”. Much remains to be done at the second level, but overall wages are rising, he says. The average annual salary for a driver in 2021 was still 53,000 euros gross, this year it is 85,000.

Lagae also points to policy changes from funders such as KPMG. The company announced two weeks ago that the winners of all Flemish spring classics for men and women would receive equal prize money after the Tour of Flanders was the first to be awarded last year. The goal: to “further eliminate” inequality between men and women and “further professionalize” cycling for women. Lagae: “Where we are now in women’s cycling financially is partly due to initiatives like this.”

But equally important, he said, is the minimum wage that the international cycling union the UCI introduced several years ago for female riders in the WorldTour, cycling’s top class. This year, team riders will receive a salary of at least €35,000 gross, compared with €42,000 for men. This amount should slowly increase in the coming years.

The WorldTour minimum wage does not solve the poor situation at the second highest level. Sklapdel expects this gap will never go away, but it will get smaller over time. If only because the UCI wants to introduce an intermediate category next year with its own minimum salary.

If it were up to Sklapdel, there would also be transfer compensation for smaller cycling teams at continental level who have invested heavily in riders who are now thriving in the big teams. “Because don’t forget that Demi Wollering and Lorena Wiebes started at VolkerWessels back in the day,” she says. “A team like this should be rewarded for this. It’s not that crazy, it happens in football too.”

Across the board, the fast-growing women’s sport is experiencing growing pains. I will never forget the conversation I had during the World Cup last year with Sandra Phillips, the mother of the Jamaican midfielder. Because the Jamaica Football Association failed to meet its commitments, Phillips launched a crowdfunding campaign so that women could travel to Australia knowing their most basic needs were being met there. After the tournament, she said her daughter only had half of the €55,000 prize money left because both Australia and Jamaica levied taxes.

Is there such a thing as “artificial promotion” of a sport, as Patrick Lefever, team manager of AG Insurance – Soudal Quick-Step, said last year in response to minimum wages in women’s cycling? He gave it to the racers with all his heart, but some of them weren’t worth that amount, he thought. How else can you explain that the time limit for the 2022 Tour had to be increased because otherwise half the peloton would have arrived out of time? I admit: he’s right.

