Should Hamilton fear for his title in 2008…?

This year it has become painfully clear again that Formula 1 is one big snake pit. Lately there has been more focus on what goes on behind the scenes than on the actual racing. Now it’s also quite boring on the highway, but still…

As if there wasn’t enough drama in Formula 1, Felipe Massa is now also filing a lawsuit against Formula 1. This was already announced in advance, but now the aggrieved Brazilian has actually filed a lawsuit. He does this against the FOM, the FIA ​​and Bernie Ecclestone.

Let us briefly state the reason again. In 2008, Massa missed out on the title by 1 point, which went to Hamilton. It was subsequently revealed that Piquet Jr. had cheated during the Singapore Grand Prix and crashed. His teammate Alonso won the race, while Massa missed out on valuable points. And finally, the world title.

16 years later, Massa still hasn’t come to terms with this and is now filing a lawsuit against the parties involved. The sore point is that Ecclestone and company knew about the crashgate, but hid it. Bernie admitted as much in an interview last year, and that’s why Massa now sees his chance.

What does Felipe Massa want to achieve with this lawsuit? Justice! He wants the FIA ​​to admit that they acted incorrectly and that he should have been champion. And oh yeah…he also wants to see the money.

Massa says he has lost a lot of income because he cannot call himself Formula One world champion. Therefore, he also demands financial compensation. His lawyers have previously spoken of tens of millions. To be continued…

