“We would absolutely like to continue this podcast, so much so that I personally am willing to pay the part of the podcast that is not mine, even more than what it is currently worth.” Fedez states this in the new episode of ‘Muschio Selvaggio’ where together with Davide Marra (known as Mr Marra), he announces the temporary stop of the podcast. From today, in fact, the last three episodes of the podcast already recorded will be broadcast and then we wait for the legal dispute with Luis Sal to be clarified.

The news, says the rapper, “has gone viral. It was poorly explained and therefore we don’t want to add to the misinformation and go into the merits of the legal matter. The theme is the future of this podcast: for now we have filmed this one, plus others two episodes”. And after that “we won’t shoot anymore because the situation is currently at a standstill. The money is literally running out”, adds Fedez, explaining that “a part of the only income we have to support this project, i.e. the views, doesn’t even go to the project itself”.

“We’ve been working on this podcast for 10 months without being able to build what we plan to do.” In short, “the situation is quite complex and given the latest vicissitudes we no longer believe we can move forward because it would make no sense to continue like this. It is becoming an unsustainable situation for everyone at work.”

The podcast, therefore, stops temporarily and the future, linked to the legal dispute, remains uncertain: “We will publish the last episodes and then wait for the decisions of the other party and the judges because, contrary to what we have read, the situation is not completely resolved It could easily get bogged down in bureaucratic and legal delays,” says Mr Marra.

The desire to move forward, however, is not lacking: “We would like to carry on this project, we want to do it”, reiterates Fedez who thanks Marra for the work done together in these 10 months: “I feel very comfortable in this new format, as I I was happy with that before too. I’m excited and we want to do it”, closes the rapper, underlining, however, that Luis Sal’s intentions are not clear at the moment.

