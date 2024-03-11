Suara.com – Many people call it a case of suicide or family suicide, forensic psychology expert, Reza Indragiri Amriel, stated that he does not agree that the death of four people at the Teluk Intan Tower Topaz Apartment, Penjaringan, North Jakarta on Saturday (9/3/2024) was a suicide or bundir.

Reza actually said there was an element of murder in the case which killed four families consisting of a husband, wife and two children.

“I don’t agree with that term,” said Reza, quoted on Tuesday (12/3/2024).

He explained why he did not agree that the case was a family suicide. According to him, the four people who jumped from the roof of the apartment can only be said to have committed suicide together, only if it can be ascertained that each of these people had a will and there was a (consensual) agreement between them to carry out such an act.

However, during the incident at the Teluk Intan Apartments there were two children. Where the assumption that children will and agree, in an event like this immediately falls.

“In any situation, children should universally be viewed as human beings who do not give their consent to suicide,” he said.

According to him, in the incident in North Jakarta, regardless of whether the children at the incident wanted or didn’t want to, agreed or disagreed, they still had to be positioned as people who didn’t want to and didn’t agree. The action of freefall, therefore, absolutely must be concluded as an act that was not consensual.

“Because it is not consensual, these children must be treated as human beings who do not want to and do not agree, but are forced to carry out these extreme actions,” explained Reza.

“Children automatically have victim status,” he continued.

Reza explained that on that basis, with the essence of this compulsion, these children could not be declared to have committed suicide at all. Because they were forced to jump so that they became victims of murder.

“The perpetrator of the murder was the party who forced the children to jump in such a way,” he said.

It is known that four people who were part of the same family died, allegedly committing suicide by jumping from the 22nd floor of the Teluk Intan Tower Topas Penjaringan Apartment, North Jakarta, Saturday (9/3/2024) afternoon.

The four victims were male EA (50), female AIL as well as two teenage boys JWA (13) and teenage girl JL (16).

Penjaringan Metro Police said the bodies of the four victims were found by security officers guarding the apartment lobby.

At that time, officers heard a loud crash and rushed to check. After finding the victim, officers immediately reported it to the police. Officers then went to the location and carried out a crime scene investigation to identify the victim.