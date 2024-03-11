loading…

Aviation experts claim that the pilot of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 or MH30 committed suicide by burying the plane with 239 people, including himself, at the bottom of the sea. Photo/Illustration from National Geographic

LONDON – An aviation expert claims that the pilot of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 or MH30 committed suicide by burying the plane with 239 people, including himself, to the bottom of the sea.

Simon Hardy, a leading aviation expert and British pilot, said the MH370 pilot had landed his plane perfectly in the sea. Hardy’s assessment was conveyed after the Boeing 777 plane mysteriously disappeared without a trace ten years ago.

Hardy believes the plane sank into the sea where it had never been searched before.

Flight MH370 disappeared from radar while en route from the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, to Beijing, China, on March 8 2014. Satellite data shows the plane deviated from its flight path and headed towards the southern Indian Ocean, where it is believed to have crashed.

There are fears that Pilot Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah, 53, was responsible for deliberately crashing MH370 into the sea in a “mass murder-suicide” on a shocking scale, carried out due to problems in his personal life.

Shah allegedly separated from his wife; Fizah Khan, and was reportedly furious that her relative, the then leader of the Malaysian opposition; Anwar Ibrahim—now Prime Minister—was sentenced to five years in prison for sodomy shortly before he boarded a plane for a flight to Beijing.

But the pilot’s wife angrily denied any personal problems, while other family members and friends said the pilot was a devoted family man and loved his job.

The “mass murder-suicide” theory was also the conclusion of the first independent study of the tragedy conducted by New Zealand-based air accident investigator Ewan Wilson.

Hardy, who was also a Boeing 777 pilot, put forward a theory about where the plane ended up after calculating the most likely position of its remains.