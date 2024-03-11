EX ILVA, PROTEST DEMONSTRATION IN TARANTO DUE TO THE RISK OF CLOSURE

Formerly Ilva, the spectrum is now called INPS: contributions and VAT must be paid by 16 March

The Taranto sector previously affiliated with the former Ilva is ready to once again express its dissatisfaction in the absence of positive signals regarding the resolution of the ongoing dispute. The companies have been at a standstill since January 19th. Acciaierie d’Italia has 120 million euros of outstanding invoices for services already performed and last week began to withdraw material and equipment from the steel plant. This is what La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno reports. Aigi, the association led by Fabio Greco which represents around 80% of companies linked to the steel sector, “has confidence in the work carried out by the Government, Sace and the extraordinary commissioners of Acciaierie d’Italia in extraordinary administration in order to to find a solution for the complicated issue of credits accumulated by companies in the sector”.

“A solution – explains Greco – which would allow the operational continuity of the former Ilva contracting companies and the resumption of the production activities of the steel plant. The approval of the amendments to the decree, albeit partial, is a tangible sign of this”. After the summit convened in the prefecture in Genoa with the Minister Adolfo Urso and the participation of the president Fabio Greco, the Aigi association now awaits the imminent convening of a technical table with Sace, representatives of the Government, Ifis, the banking institutions, the commissioners and the Puglia Region, in order to discuss and share a solution that allows companies to assign credits to banks without recourse, with the guarantee of the financial insurance group controlled by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, as required by the decree law “9/24” already approved. Today the discussion restarts in the Chamber for subsequent approval, which should take place by March 18th.

“The situation is very critical today – adds the president of Aigi, Greco -. Companies and workers cannot move forward after two months of inactivity. This had never happened before. Companies are blocked because they are not paid and there is no it is a clear planning of activities and supplies of raw materials, which would make it impossible to guarantee orders that would allow them to resume work.” Meanwhile, company owners have requested redundancy to try to save the situation. However, as Greco explains, “the redundancy fund for the 2,600 workers has not yet been approved by the INPS while waiting for the decree to become operational, and the deadlines for the payment of social security, financial and VAT contributions are arriving on the day 16, in a week.”

“This will mean that companies that are not in compliance with the DURC will not be able to participate in any tenders, which would make production diversification difficult. The lack of prospects for the sector is evident more than ever” concludes Greco. Aigi, after having discussed with Sace which confirmed the commitment and promised to present a solution in the next few days, urgently convened its technical working group. “We have developed a new proposal – concludes Fabio Greco, president of Aigi – which offers solutions for the payment of outstanding debts and the resumption of activities, guaranteeing the long-awaited relaunch of production”.