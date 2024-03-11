Leira – This is a great competition season for Italian track and field throwers. At the European Cup in Leiria, Portugal, Zane Weir took gold in the shot put with a final attempt of 21.55. This is the second success of his competition career, adding to his 2022 success. A week after finishing fourth at the World Indoor Championships, Weir signs a fundamental step towards future commitments.

The Azzurri beat Briton Scott Lincoln (20.98) and Bosnian Mesud Pezer (20.58). Leonardo Fabbri did not participate as a precaution due to a slight adductor strain.

In the under-23 javelin throw, Giovanni Frattini celebrates victory with a score of 76.21 in the fourth throw, while he had already managed to surpass his personal best with a score of 75.05 in the second. The 21-year-old from Romagna is rising again, almost three years after the Italian junior record of 73.78, dating back to 2021, and a period marked by injuries. This is the Italian’s first under-23 success in the tournament’s history. He is six centimeters ahead of the Turk Muhammad Hanifi Zengin (76.15).

For the second year in a row, Italy won the European Cup with the women’s under-23 team. The Italian team repeated itself in the continental trophy thanks to two third places on Saturday from Emily Conte in the discus and Margherita Randazzo in the javelin, as well as weightlifter Sara Verteramo’s fourth place in the shot put. On the second day, hammer thrower Rachelle Morey also finished fourth. The U20 World Champion throws 64.76, just twelve centimeters behind Finland’s Aada Koppeli’s third position (64.88), while Sweden’s Thea Lofman beats Ireland’s Nicola Tuthill’s 67.39 with 68.08. As a team, behind Italy, France are in second place and Germany are in third.

Sarah Fantini finished third in the hammer with a season-high 70.58, confirming herself on the podium after being third in 2022 and winning in the last edition. The European bronze medalist from Emilia, as well as a two-time World Championships finalist (fourth two years ago, sixth last summer), achieved her best result in the second round and also exceeded seventy meters in the fifth round with a score of 70.05. In Leiria, the Italian is behind Denmark’s Katrin Koch Jacobsen (71.95) and Romanian European champion Bianca Gelber (71.66), but ahead of the two athletes who preceded her at the World Championships: Azerbaijan’s Hanna Skydan (70.43) and Finland’s Silja. Kosonen (70.30), fourth and fifth at the World Championships in Budapest and also on this occasion.

Daisy Osakue misses the correct discus throw, finishing eleventh with a score of 57.63 in her only scoring attempt of her event. Another Italian Stefania Strumillo showed the best result of the season – 55.17 and took fifteenth place. Portugal’s Irina Rodrigues celebrates victory with a world best of the year of 66.60, two and a half meters better than her personal best and nearly three meters behind Germany’s Shanice Kraft’s 63.70. In the men’s javelin throw, Michele Fina is seventeenth with a score of 68.37, while Ukrainian Arthur Felfner stands out (81.89). Both senior Italian teams finished fifth in the standings. Among the under-23 boys, Emmanuel Mousumari was eleventh in weight with 16.52 in a race won by Muhamet Ramadani (Kosovo, 18.54), Stefano Marmonti was fifteenth in the discus with 47.65, and Germany’s Steven Richter won with exactly 61 meter, and the Italian men’s team at the youth level takes fourth place.

Photo Grana/Fidal