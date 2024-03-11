loading…

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo/AP

KIEV – Following the recent shake-up of Ukraine’s military leadership, discontent is emerging among elite units, with discussions regarding the overthrow of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the reinstatement of Valery Zaluzhny, the former army chief.

This news was revealed by a source to Sputnik. “Commanders and soldiers in elite units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are dissatisfied with the shake-up of the country’s military leadership and are seriously discussing the dismissal of Volodymyr Zelensky,” a representative of the Russian security services told Sputnik.

He explained the specialists had gained access to a closed Telegram channel called “ParaBelum,” which consists of radical-minded fighters from elite units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“Our specialists have gained access to resources where members of various elite units, such as Marines, special forces, intelligence, SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) special forces, as well as various nationalist battalions, communicate. They were highly qualified specialists who were clearly dissatisfied with the change of command. “They are seriously discussing the option of overthrowing the current government and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the source said.

According to materials in Sputnik’s possession, the soldiers expressed their dissatisfaction with the actions of Zelensky and the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, who was appointed a month ago to replace Valery Zaluzhny.

Therefore, the commander of the reconnaissance group of the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade of Ukraine, Maxim Shevtsov, with the call sign “Winter”, called on the members of the “ParaBelum” to overthrow Zelensky.

“If society does not defend Zaluzhny, if the military does not defend Zaluzhny, then this rat (Zelensky) will torpedo everyone… Let’s destroy this green rat and install Zaluzhny! In fact, it is Zelensky who needs to change, not Zaluzhny. “This rat feels he has a zero rating, and Zaluzhny has a higher rating, and (this is why Zelensky) is trying to torpedo him,” said the voice message from Shevtsov.

A recent poll by the Ukrainian Center for Social Research and Marketing SOCIS showed that if presidential elections were held in Ukraine in 2024, former Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny would gain a significant lead, with 41.4% of the vote in the first round, surpassing his 23.7 % belongs to Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a parliamentary scenario, Zaluzhny’s hypothetical bloc would lead with 46.4% of the vote, according to the same poll.

