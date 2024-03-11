If the transition to EV goes through five stages, many people will still experience anger or denial. But who knows, maybe everything will change soon. Very soon, electric cars will become as expensive as gasoline cars. However, there is a downside to reducing costs: repair costs will continue to rise significantly.

According to research group Gartner, it is not battery costs that will decrease, but overall manufacturing costs. Innovations such as gigacasting make production easier and therefore faster and cheaper. Gartner predicts that by 2027, prices will fall so much that electric vehicles will be as expensive as comparable gasoline vehicles.

Old car brands such as Toyota are actively introducing new production technologies. What the research doesn’t say is that if you use things like gigacasting for gasoline cars, they also become much cheaper. Theoretically, prices for gasoline cars will fall just as quickly. The study also makes no mention of falling battery prices.

Big disadvantage for electric vehicle brands

An important aspect of gigacasting is the replacement of all sorts of small parts with one large part. And there is a downside. In the event of a collision, you will immediately have to replace or repair a large part, not a small one. The average cost of repairs after a serious accident will increase by 30 percent by 2027, researchers predict.

“As a result, vehicles that have been involved in an accident may be more susceptible to total damage assessments because the cost of repairs may cost more than the residual value,” Gartner writes. This in turn has implications for insurance premiums as they could increase significantly for everyone. Another option is for insurers to exclude certain electric vehicles.

The research agency therefore warns car brands: “Rapid reductions in electric vehicle production costs should not come at the expense of higher repair costs, as this could lead to negative consumer reactions in the long term.” New methods of producing electric vehicles should only be used with processes that provide lower repair costs.”

Many electric car brands will go bankrupt

Researchers believe the transition to electric vehicles will shift from a “gold rush” to a “survival of the fittest.” There are still many startups that depend on outside investors. According to Gartner, these brands are very vulnerable. Researchers expect that within three years, 15 percent of electric vehicle brands founded in the last ten years will go bankrupt.