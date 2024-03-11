Rome, March 11, 2024 – No Sardinian effect for the center-left in Abruzzo. The coalition, which supported Luciano D’Amico, a university professor who led a very large camp for the occasion, stopped about ten points behind the center-right outgoing governor Marco Marsilio. The outcome of the election was not decisive as progressives expected, but it became clear after the first data. Marco Marsilio received 53.50%, while Luciano D’Amico settled for 46.50%.

Moreover, the first alarm bell for the large field sounded last night, given the turnout data: 52.19%, a slight decrease compared to 2019. After all, this is the lowest figure ever. D’Amico, on the contrary, bet on the growing figure, which the day before he considered necessary to fill the gap with Marcilio. “We were all willing to bet that the threshold of the last election could be exceeded,” explained former Pescara mayor Marco Alessandrini during the vote count.

“We certainly expected a more structured turnout,” echoed Pescara police secretary Nicola Maiale. Thus, D’Amico began the pursuit from the first minute of the count. “The clash between the center right and the center left was very difficult. The right has put forward ministers with incredible promises,” admitted Stefania Pezzopan, a former senator and member of the municipal council of L’Aquila.

According to the Eligendo website, it is in the district of L’Aquila that the gap between the outgoing regional president and the center-right candidate Marco Marsilio and Luciano D’Amico, supported by the center left, is most obvious: Marcilio – 63.84% and D’Amico – 36.13%. Marcilio also leads in the Pescara district with 51% of preferences, while D’Amico has 48.88%. A situation similar to that recorded in Chieti. In the Teramo district alone, taking into account the votes coming from the sections, D’Amico is currently only a few votes above Marcilio. (Source: Adnkronos, Photo: Facebook Marco Marsilio).