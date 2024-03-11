Analysis

Ghi Sandro Arreola Rodríguez / Political scientist

Just as everything that goes up must come down, everything comes to those who know how to wait. Once the registration period for municipal candidacies was over, the expectation ended up leaving balances and disappointments. There is no date that does not arrive, no deadline that is not met: the city’s electoral board is set up.

The time has come, the political parties registered candidates in the metropolitan municipalities of Jalisco, in a few weeks they will put their capitals at stake to win the next elections. The requirement is to go through the polls, those who maintain a better strategy, good organization and add stakeholders and interests to their cause have an advantage. In democracy, whoever persuades the most voters wins, those who mobilize the most people on June 2, will govern the lives of everyone in the next three years.

Our state will be a cornerstone in the national elections. In the city alone (Guadalajara, Zapopan, Tlaquepaque, Tlajomulco and Tonalá) there are 3.6 million voters, this represents just over half of the total election in the entire State. It is no coincidence that the candidates and the presidential candidate have begun their campaigns in this territory, elections are also numbers.

The parity and profitability guidelines left some out, increasing the probability that women will have the political representation that they were denied for years. The parties had serious difficulties in meeting the criteria of substantive equality, especially Morena and its allied parties, who left the decision and registration of some candidacies until the end. It is clear that it was not easy to assign gender between so many parties, so the decisions with parity criteria left victims.

MC did not waste time in selecting her profiles, she decided in advance that in Guadalajara and Tlaquepaque women would lead, with Verónica Delgadillo and Citlalli Amaya being chosen. Zapopan is for Juan José Frangie, in Tlajomulco it is for Gerardo Quirino and Francisco Arana for Tonalá. The “Fuerza y ​​Corazón por Jalisco” coalition (PRI, PAN, PRD) nominated one woman and four men. The former state leader of National Action, Diana González, is in Guadalajara. The PRI members Óscar Santos and Marcos Rosalío stayed with Zapopan and Tlajomulco. Tlaquepaque was left for the PAN member Efraín Cortés and in Tonalá Oswaldo Bañales of the PRI. Morena decided three of the five metropolitan municipalities until the end. Zapopan was sung from the day the Mega Alliance was announced, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum influenced Kumamoto to have a second chance to govern Zapopan. Without surprises in Tonalá, Sergio Chávez will play for re-election. Hours before the closing of registration on March 3, Morena surprised with the decision to nominate Chema Martínez for Guadalajara, Laura Imelda in Tlaquepaque and Lulú Barrera for Tlajomulco.

In MC and PRIAN there were no surprises, those who had been profiled for weeks will play, which gives them a slight advantage, since they had time to better articulate the lists of councilors, agreeing on agreements to include profiles that add votes and contribute to the campaign. The coalition led by Morena faces serious problems; over time it has not been able to register complete payrolls or certain municipalities. For example, the two-day extension granted by an agreement of the IEPC Electoral Council, by judicial order of the Regional Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal.

Three projects are at stake, two in open contention (MC against a coalition of five parties led by Morena) and one expectantly trying to save itself (PRI, PAN, PRD).

Tlaquepaque will continue to be governed by a woman, while in Guadalajara and Tlajomulco there is a fifty percent probability that they will also govern, although with less expectation of victory in the second case, since the position of the MC candidate is greater and has a electoral machinery that is oiled from the government. In Zapopan and Tonalá the parties raised a wall to parity, since the contest will be decided between men.

MC has governments in its favor that allow it to have an electoral structure with experience and resources; However, the erosion of the brand due to the balances of its governments plays against it. The coalition of Morena, Green Party, PT, Hagamos and Futuro has in its favor a broad and plural deployment, diverse faces and agendas, a presidential candidate with an advantage and a party brand that is widely accepted in popular sectors. MC did not hesitate or hesitate in choosing well-positioned candidates, for the first time they will play without Alfaro and they are divided. Only two of its candidates in the city are alfaristas (Verónica Delgadillo in Guadalajara and Quirino Velázquez in Tlajomulco), Pablo Lemus kept one (Juan José Frangie in Zapopan) and in Tlaquepaque and Tonalá very local groups were given the opportunity.

Once the board is ready, the betting machines are open to those who participate in political parties or have interests in power. The clarity of the definitions gives perspective for those who did not obtain anything, now they will decide who to trust and with this or that candidate they share their interests to reach agreements that position them in the governments.

After the decisions, there were disappointments. It will not be until the close of election day and with the results written on the sheets, that we will know the weight these had in the victory or defeat.

Despite having decided in time, MC faces discouragement in many of its leaders. As an example, María Elena Limón’s annoyance over alleged impositions on the Tlaquepaque payroll. Also handing over Tonalá to a former PRI member did not go down very well and the lack of spaces on the multi-member list of federal deputies for the Jalisco group left a bad taste in the mouth. The greatest disappointment is with Alfaro, his latest statements about the path his party took confirm his annoyance, it is clear that he will not put his structure at the service of Pablo Lemus, who has preferred to mark his distance and go alone, in what seems like a risky play.

In the case of Morena and the parties that accompany it in the mega alliance, the balance of the decisions seems to be more serious. Days before the closing of registrations, militants from the hard wing broke into the party facilities to demand that the leadership distribute the candidates. As if that were not enough, and against all odds, they left Dr. Carlos Lomelí out of the game, who hoped to place at least one of his two strong cards for the city. The decision to hand over “Chema” Martínez Guadalajara and Laura Imelda Tlaquepaque left the aspirations of María Padilla and Erika Pérez hanging; the leadership closed the doctor’s chance for his group to govern something in the city. Without margin or options, he did not hesitate to retreat by making an agreement with the gubernatorial candidate, Claudia Delgadillo. The idea that strong leadership in Morena is not going to enter the municipal campaigns, but rather the state and federal ones, sounds strong.

Parity in power advances, if the electoral preferences shown by the polls are maintained, Mexico will have its first female President of the Republic. In the State, the possibility of there being a female governor remained half-baked, although it is almost certain that in Congress there will be a majority of women as in the current Legislature.

