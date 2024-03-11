In 2023, a video went viral in which a subject could be seen attacking a young worker at a Subway located in San Luis Potosí. During the investigation, it was revealed that the attacker called himself “El Tiburón”, who on the day today he was shot dead.

According to the information that has been released, Medina arrived at a gym he owned located in the General I. Martínez neighborhood, where he was expected by an armed man who opened fire on him several times and then fled. drain.

Neighbors reported the events to the authorities and requested the immediate intervention of the emergency forces to provide first aid to the victim of the attack; however, when they arrived, they confirmed his death.

Fernando “El Tiburón” Medina became famous after he brutally beat a teenager who worked in a fast food restaurant of the Subway commercial chain at the end of July 2023.

The attack was recorded on video and went viral on social networks, generating indignation and annoyance, so society and authorities came together to search for him and bring him to justice, however, a few months after being arrested and despite the fact that he was facing accusations of serious crimes, such as attempted murder, he regained his freedom in December 2023.

