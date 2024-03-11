Intercept eating disorders more quickly, involving family doctors and providing them with adequate tools. “A serious public health problem that represents a real social epidemic.” This is the objective of a study – previewed at Adnkronos Salute a few days before the Lilac Bow Day dedicated to these problems (15 March) – which aims to validate screening tools to be used in the practice of general practitioners. A research coordinated by the Food Science Research Unit of the Sapienza University of Rome, in which the Italian Society for the Study of Eating Disorders (Sisdca), the Italian Society of Prevention and Lifestyle Medicine collaborate. (Simpesv) and the Italian Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg).

Eating disorders – the experts of the three acronyms recall – are a problem that particularly affects “adolescents and young women, with a peak between the ages of 15 and 18”. And there are “3 million people affected in our country, with a progressive increase in the incidence in puberty and in males”. The timeliness of diagnosis and treatment “have a fundamental role in the resolution of the pathology and in the prevention of chronic complications”, but “unfortunately many people arrive at treatment with a considerable delay, with very serious consequences on the prognosis and a high risk of chronicity”.

General practitioners, “a healthcare facility close to citizens – the experts continue – often represent the first point of contact between patients and the national health system”. However, “due to the nature of the disorder, these patients often tend to avoid contact with doctors, turning to the white coat only when there are clinical symptoms, such as gastrointestinal disorders, arrhythmias, amenorrhea. The family of people affected by these disorders it can be fundamental within the diagnostic-therapeutic path, being able to identify early the symptoms of the disease which in the initial stages may appear very subtle”. Hence the importance of “raising awareness among the population to recognize some characteristics of these disorders, in order to intervene promptly”. Users of general medical practices, in this framework, “can be involved in the early identification, among their family members, of patients at risk”. The ongoing study, therefore, aims to help “the clinician and family member to recognize the symptoms early for timely referral to specialized reference centers for diagnostic confirmation and possible management”.