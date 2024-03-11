According to the City of Amsterdam, this sounds “futuristic” and could indeed take a long time to implement. But municipalities can technically slow down the speed of electric bikes remotely. “Now we’ve built the digital infrastructure for it ourselves,” says engineer Paul Timmer of the Townmaking Institute, a nonprofit that creates mobility and safety programs.
Last week Amsterdam D66 councilor Melanie van der Horst (Traffic) took a test ride on an e-bike whose pedal assist disappears as soon as a more or less vulnerable area appears: a school, a park, a busy intersection or cycle path, road works ., scene of an accident. Van der Horst: “I saw a child playing football on my screen. A little later, I switched to red, and my speed dropped to 15 kilometers per hour,” she says.
The system is still in the experimental stage. But as far as Alderman Van der Horst is concerned, this would be a welcome means of making the city of Amsterdam safer again. As of 2022, more than half of all traffic victims in Amsterdam were on a bicycle, and at least one in ten cycling victims were on an electric bicycle. Van der Horst: “The number of accidents involving cyclists is alarmingly high. Children no longer dare to ride a bike and older people get off when the souped-up fat bike comes along. More than half of all e-cyclists ride at speeds exceeding the 25 kilometers per hour speed limit. Today, electric bikes are more than just a bike that goes a little faster; Sometimes these are heavy animals that cause serious injuries in the event of an accident.”
Also read: Fatbike six kilometers faster than allowed? fine 290 euros
Also other cities in Europe
Next year, the first test drives will be carried out by Amsterdam residents who can become volunteers. They will then have access to an app that alerts them as soon as the speed limit is approaching.
The intervention is possible thanks to a system developed by the Urban Institute, which will soon be trialled in six other European cities, including Milan, Athens and Munich. Governments can set speed limits at short notice, which will then be sent to e-cyclists near vulnerable areas. A bicycle that can be tracked using a GPS signal must be equipped with a receiving box. Limiting speed isn’t that difficult, explains engineer Paul Timmer. “There are five manufacturers and suppliers of electric bicycle motors. They all work with similar systems.”
Read also: Bicycle manufacturer Accell has faced serious problems in a short time
More challenging than feasibility is the question of whether cities actually want to implement the system and whether users want to drive with it. Timmer: “Our first experience showed that the system also causes a different type of behavior among cyclists. This is, of course, very cool.” In the coming months, Amsterdam wants to consult with other European cities and with manufacturers of electric bicycles, which are now also limited to 25 kilometers per hour.
Councilor Melanie van der Horst E-bikes are sometimes heavy beasts that can cause serious injuries.
Municipal surveys previously showed that almost 70 percent of Amsterdam residents are concerned about their own safety on the roads, mainly due to the high speed of cars, as well as scooters and e-bikes. Many residents of the capital insist on tightening controls and electronic speed limits.
Fatbike on Rokin in Amsterdam, photo Sabine Joosten/ANP.
Thanks to “intelligent speed control”, the maximum speed can be achieved more easily than with forced use. There is no need to be fined for speeding. Councilor Van der Horst suspects there will likely be a “social debate” about the extent to which the government can interfere with cyclists’ freedom. “This plan somehow affects the sense of freedom of cyclists. On the other hand, today’s freedom also affects the freedom of others. Now it’s limited to driving fast.”
Read also: Give a lonely and slow cyclist his own lane
Share Write to the editor
Leave a Reply