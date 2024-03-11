According to the City of Amsterdam, this sounds “futuristic” and could indeed take a long time to implement. But municipalities can technically slow down the speed of electric bikes remotely. “Now we’ve built the digital infrastructure for it ourselves,” says engineer Paul Timmer of the Townmaking Institute, a nonprofit that creates mobility and safety programs.

Last week Amsterdam D66 councilor Melanie van der Horst (Traffic) took a test ride on an e-bike whose pedal assist disappears as soon as a more or less vulnerable area appears: a school, a park, a busy intersection or cycle path, road works ., scene of an accident. Van der Horst: “I saw a child playing football on my screen. A little later, I switched to red, and my speed dropped to 15 kilometers per hour,” she says.

The system is still in the experimental stage. But as far as Alderman Van der Horst is concerned, this would be a welcome means of making the city of Amsterdam safer again. As of 2022, more than half of all traffic victims in Amsterdam were on a bicycle, and at least one in ten cycling victims were on an electric bicycle. Van der Horst: “The number of accidents involving cyclists is alarmingly high. Children no longer dare to ride a bike and older people get off when the souped-up fat bike comes along. More than half of all e-cyclists ride at speeds exceeding the 25 kilometers per hour speed limit. Today, electric bikes are more than just a bike that goes a little faster; Sometimes these are heavy animals that cause serious injuries in the event of an accident.”

Also other cities in Europe

Next year, the first test drives will be carried out by Amsterdam residents who can become volunteers. They will then have access to an app that alerts them as soon as the speed limit is approaching.

The intervention is possible thanks to a system developed by the Urban Institute, which will soon be trialled in six other European cities, including Milan, Athens and Munich. Governments can set speed limits at short notice, which will then be sent to e-cyclists near vulnerable areas. A bicycle that can be tracked using a GPS signal must be equipped with a receiving box. Limiting speed isn’t that difficult, explains engineer Paul Timmer. “There are five manufacturers and suppliers of electric bicycle motors. They all work with similar systems.”

