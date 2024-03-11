Today we reveal a big curiosity about Dune – Part Two: the director’s studied choice to represent Giedi Prime in black and white. In an extensive interview with Moviefone Denis Villeneuve explained the reason for this style for the Harkonnen planet sequence, specifying that the inspiration comes from Frank Herbert’s book; furthermore, the light emanating from the sun could refer to the psyche of the characters who inhabit the Harkonnen House:

“The idea came from the book. One of the aspects I love about the book is the idea that, this is a study of the impact of the ecosystem on humans, everything from the nature of the ecosystem, man has developed religions, techniques and ways of survival, all the its culture, we are the product of our environment and when you want to know about the Fremen, just look at the desert and it will tell you what you want to know about the natives.”

The Dune director continued:

“I liked this idea and wanted to try it too. For Giedi Prime, Harkonnen’s home world, there was less information in the book and it is a world disconnected from nature. It’s a world of plastic. So, I thought it would be interesting if light, sunlight, gave us some insight into their psyche. And if instead of revealing the colors, the sunlight killed them and created a very disturbing black and white world, this would give us information about how these people perceive reality, about their political system, about the ways of this primitive brutalist culture and that was in the script.

(Director of photography) Greig (Fraser) was very inspired by that, and we were rehearsing. I wanted a black and white that seemed alien and from another world, a sunlight that we have never seen in the cinema. Greig proposed the infrared idea, which I really liked, and we shot the film that way.

The only thing is, when you film like this, there’s no going back. I told him, ‘You have to know what you’re doing, because there’s no going back. So, we can’t put the color on after we’re done.’ That’s the thing I love about Mary Parent (producer): she’s good, she doesn’t get scared and she supported the idea one hundred percent.”

More details on this sequence of Dune – Part Two

the director of Dune

Feyd-Rautha, played by Austin Butler (Elvis), is the protagonist of the most particular sequence of Dune – Part Two, the only one that presents a color palette and an aesthetic different from the rest of the film. The scene introducing the Baron’s nephew Vladimir (Stellan Skarsgard), as explained by Villeneuve himself, is shot with a modified ARRI Alexa LF IMAX camera, transformed into an infrared camera by cinematographer Greig Fraser. In this way the director and his collaborator were able to capture a black and white that literally takes us to another planet, showing Giedi Prime in its own light.