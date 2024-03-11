We first imagined it, then discovered it when stationary, then saw it in action during training. Now it’s time to see her in the race. This weekend the Desmo450 MX will be deployed at the first round of the Italian Prestige scheduled on the “Città di Mantova” track. This is Ducati’s official debut in the world of modern motocross, an epic moment in the history of the Borgo Panigale company. The Ducati Corse Off-Road working group led by Paolo Ciabatti will be present in Mantua, the engineer Davide Perni will be there, the Maddii Team will be there, all the technicians and riders. Only Alessandro Lupino, multiple champion of the Italian Prestige, will take to the track, barring any last-minute surprises, while Tony Cairoli will be present with the role of brand ambassador. A sports program linked to the Sicilian has not yet been made official and it would have been wonderful to see him on the track on this occasion. But Ducati has chosen to race only Lupino, as per initial communications. Alessandro will have to contend with Emanuele Alberio, David Philippaerts, Simone Croci, Stefano Pezzuto, Filippo Zonta and the foreigners Jan Pancar, Isak Gifting, Christophe Charlier, among others.