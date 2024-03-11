In the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa, positive data emerge from the latest post hoc analyzes of the phase 3 Be Hard 1 and Be Heard 2 studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit both interleukin 17A and 17F. “The results presented at EHSF 2024 build on the Phase 3 data reported to date and reinforce our belief that bimekizumab can make a significant difference for patients. The results confirm high levels of clinical response achieved with the treatment, the positive impact on the health-related quality of life reported by patients and the importance of timely treatment after diagnosis”, states Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Solutions and Head of UCB US, commenting on the data presented by UCB, a multinational biopharmaceutical company, at the 13th conference of the European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation (Ehsf), held in Lyon a few weeks ago.

“Achieving Ihs4-55 shows a reduction in inflammatory nodules, abscesses and draining fistulas – underlines Thrasyvoulos Tzellos of the Department of Dermatology, Nordland Hospital Trust in Bodø (Norway) – This is a new dichotomous version of the International Hidradenitis Suppurative Severity Score System (Ihs4), which allows the inclusion and quantification of draining abscesses in a validated way and reflects an improvement of at least 55% in the total score compared to baseline. With bimekizumab, analyzes have shown that over 48 weeks the majority of patients, approximately 7 out of 10, achieved the Ihs4-55 score.”

Hidradenitis suppurativa – recalls a note – is a chronic, recurrent, painful and debilitating inflammatory disease of the skin, associated with systemic manifestations. The main symptoms are nodules, abscesses and fistulas with pus leakage, which are typically found in the armpits, groin and buttocks. Affected people experience flare-ups of the disease and severe pain, which can have a very negative impact on their quality of life. The disease most commonly develops in early adulthood and affects approximately 1% of the population in most countries studied. About a third of people with hidradenitis suppurativa have a family history of the disease, but lifestyle factors, such as smoking and obesity, can also play a crucial role in the clinical course.

The pain, secretions and scars caused by hidradenitis suppurativa – continues the note – are not only a physical problem, but also determine a social stigma: patients fear or directly suffer negative attitudes and reactions from people towards their symptoms. These feelings can lead to embarrassment, social isolation, low self-esteem and impaired sexual life, and impact all aspects of life, including interpersonal relationships, education and work.

Bimekizumab is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit both interleukin 17A and interleukin 17F, two key cytokines underlying inflammatory processes. The therapeutic indications in the European Union are: plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis. The efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in hidradenitis suppurativa have not been established and the drug has not been approved for use in hidradenitis suppurativa by any regulatory authority worldwide.