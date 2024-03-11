loading…

Hezbollah bombed Israel’s main air traffic control base along the border with Lebanon. Photo/military media Hezbollah

BEIRUT – A number of missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards the border area in northern Israel, Israeli media reported on Sunday (10/3/2024).

Israel’s Army Radio reported, “Around 35 missiles were fired from Lebanon at Meron Air Base. Some of the missiles were intercepted, while the rest landed in open areas.”

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah group announced it was targeting “the Israeli settlement in Meron with dozens of Katyusha rockets, as part of its support for the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah stressed, “The attack was also in response to the enemy’s (Israeli) attacks on villages in the south and civilian homes, including Israel’s latest attack on the town of Khirbet Selm.”

Previously, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that five Lebanese citizens were killed and nine others were injured on Saturday in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the town of Khirbet Selm.

Additionally, the Lebanese Hezbollah group said on Saturday that three of its fighters were killed in cross-border clashes with Israeli forces.

The fighters were identified as Jaafar Ali Marji, Ali Jaafar Marji, and Hassan Jaafar Marji, according to a Hezbollah statement released on Saturday. Hezbollah did not provide further details.

Tensions Rise

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement has been directly, but relatively limitedly, involved in the war against the Israeli colonial regime.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of the war, killing more than 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under the leadership of Hezbollah.