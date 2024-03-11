The former president of the United States and current electoral candidate, Donald Trump, declared this Monday that TikTok poses a national threat, however, he was not in favor of banning it, considering that doing so would benefit Facebook.

Trump stressed in an interview that TikTok has many positive things, as well as many bad things, but that without that social network Facebook would grow.

“And I believe that Facebook is an enemy of the people, as well as many other media,” said the former president, who admitted that the decision on this is complicated.

The eventual veto of TikTok, in his opinion, “would make Facebook, and others, but mainly Facebook,” the “big beneficiaries,” and for Trump, Mark Zuckerberg’s social network is “very bad for the country.”

Last Thursday, the Energy and Commerce Committee of the United States House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill that would force TikTok to divest its Chinese ownership if it does not want to be banned on US soil.

The initiative has a long way to go to be approved, since it needs the approval of both chambers (the House of Representatives and the Senate) and the Government, however, the spokesperson for the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, has already said that the Executive believes that it is “an important project”.

Trump recently met at his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, with mogul Jeff Yass, a Republican donor and investor in TikTok.

For Steve Bannon, the main ideologue of the movement that brought Trump to the White House, the defense that the latter is making about TikTok has a justification: “Simply: Yass money,” he declared this weekend.

As president, Trump went so far as to ban both TikTok and WeChat by executive order, but the measures faced legal complications and never went into effect.

