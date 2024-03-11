The Italian Medicines Agency has approved the reimbursement of the extension of the indication of dapagliflozin, in single daily oral administration, for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure regardless of the ejection fraction. To date, it is the first and only selective inhibitor of the renal sodium and glucose co-transporter (Sglt2i) to be reimbursed in Italy also for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease. AstraZeneca made this known this morning in Milan during a meeting with the press. Heart failure or heart failure – recalls a note – affects 64 million people in the world, of which more than one million are Italians.

As it worsens over time, it causes reduced oxygenation of organs and tissues, compromising the quality of life. In our country it is the first cause of hospitalization after childbirth and is characterized by a high unmet clinical need. The disease is associated with high comorbidities and a mortality rate of up to 20% and 50% 1 year and 5 years after diagnosis, respectively.

“Heart failure – explains Michele Senni, director of Cardiology 1 and of the Cardiovascular Department of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo and professor of Cardiology at the Bicocca University of Milan – is classified into different categories based on the ejection fraction, which is an index of contractile capacity of the left ventricle, and about half of patients with heart failure have a slightly reduced or preserved ejection fraction”. Aifa’s approval is based on the results of the phase 3 Dapa-Hf and Deliver studies and a pre-specified pooled analysis of both pivotal clinical studies (Pooled Analysis). The latter showed how dapagliflozin is the first heart failure drug to demonstrate a significant benefit in terms of mortality reduction across the entire ejection fraction spectrum: compared to placebo, it reduced the risk of mortality from all ejection fractions by 10%. the causes, the risk of cardiovascular mortality by 14% and the risk of hospitalization for heart failure by 29%. In particular, in the two phase 3 trials the benefits in terms of efficacy on the reduction of cardiovascular mortality and the worsening of heart failure were already visible 13 and 28 days after the start of therapy, respectively for patients with slightly lower ejection fraction. reduced or preserved and for patients with reduced ejection fraction.

“This extension of the indication of dapagliflozin – underlines Senni – has broadened the window of patients who can benefit from this treatment. The results of the studies, so consistent in clearly demonstrating the effectiveness of dapagliflozin, and its reimbursement become relevant because they strengthen the “importance of applying the recommendations of the most recent international guidelines in clinical practice, supporting a wider and, it should be underlined, earlier use of Sglt2 inhibitors in clinical practice”.

“It is certainly excellent news for us patients who daily face challenges also relating to the management and complexity of treatment – comments Rossana Bordoni, president of Aisc (Italian Association of Heart Failure Patients) – We are grateful to the scientific research and to all those who are committed to achieving important results for the care of us patients. Today more than ever it is necessary to talk about this pathology which has a strong impact on the people who are affected by it, to generate greater knowledge and awareness and thus begin a virtuous circle that places the emphasis on prevention, early diagnosis and therefore better response to treatments. Given the complexity of the pathology, it is essential that the care model is interdisciplinary and integrated. The decompensated patient, in fact, is often a person with comorbidities and for this reason needs special attention details by clinicians and correct management and management of the pathology”.

The approval of dapagliflozin for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure – as highlighted in the note – confirms the transversal effectiveness of the molecule, initially indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus, also in terms of cardiovascular and renal prevention. They are pathologies that have a strong impact on the quality of life of patients and are interconnected with each other: it is estimated that, globally, one in 3 people with renal, cardiovascular or metabolic diseases currently lives with one or more of these pathologies.

“As diabetologists – remarks Riccardo Candido, president of AMD, Italian Association of Diabetologists – we were the first to benefit from dapagliflozin, a drug approved already in 2012 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus, with great efficacy. Subsequently, the publication of results of the Declare study showed, for the first time in a population mostly in primary prevention, a 27% decrease in the risk of hospitalizations for heart failure and a 47% decrease in the risk of loss of kidney function compared to placebo. that in Italy the use of Sglt2i for the treatment of patients suffering from diabetes stands at 29%, we imagine how, in light of all the new evidence and indications, this reimbursement could impact the diabetes community and could represent the basic therapy in the management of people with diabetes to prevent the onset of complications”.

“Even for nephrology, an area in which specific therapies for chronic kidney disease have not been available for over 20 years – specifies Loreto Gesualdo, professor of Nephrology at the Aldo Moro University of Bari and president of Fism (Italian Federation of Medical-Scientific Societies) – the approval and use of dapagliflozin represented an epochal turning point. Chronic kidney disease is in fact associated with a high mortality rate, even higher than that of better-known pathologies such as lymphomas or breast cancer”.

“Dapagliflozin has a great impact on internal medicine – observes Claudio Borghi, professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Bologna, director of the Internal Medicine operational unit of the Policlinico Sant’Orsola Malpighi hospital in Bologna – The results demonstrated by drug are in fact revolutionary for all the pathologies for which it is indicated, allowing an increase in survival and a notable improvement in the quality of life. Every day we see patients who can present the 3 pathologies individually, but very often also simultaneously, therefore having a single a drug like dapagliflozin that is effective and safe in these clinical contexts really makes it possible to impact the quality of life of patients and improve the management of these pathologies”.

“The approval of the extension of the indication of dapagliflozin represents a unique opportunity for people” suffering from decompensation, “a pathology characterized by a high clinical need not yet satisfied and which has a strong impact on patients’ lives – declares Raffaela Fede, medical director AstraZeneca Italia – We are therefore proud to be able to make available to the scientific community and therefore to patients the first drug to demonstrate effectiveness in terms of reducing mortality and hospitalizations for heart failure without ejection fraction limits. This reimbursement confirms the value and transversal benefits of dapagliflozin, positioning it as the first Sglt2i to be reimbursed in Italy also for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease, therefore a single drug that prolongs the survival of subjects suffering from cardiovascular, renal and metabolic pathologies”.