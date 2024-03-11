There are better jobs in the world right now than the Formula 1 paddock. Pandora’s box is open, so the atmosphere shouldn’t be too good. Ford has previously expressed reservations about participating, but Audi is undeterred by the sport’s turbulent times. The German car brand still confirms that it will enter Formula 1 in 2026 and is 100 percent committed to this.

The original idea was to buy a 75 percent stake in Sauber, but Audi announces that it wants to buy the entire motorsport company. The German automaker writes that it already has an agreement with the investment company Islero, the current majority shareholder of the Sauber Group. At the same time, they also buy a plant in Hinwil, Switzerland.

Audi will produce Formula 1 cars at the Sauber plant

In addition to Formula 1 cars, Sauber produces special racing wheelchairs for the Paralympic Games at the plant, and also uses 3D printers to make parts for old Ferraris. They are even building a potato harvester. Apparently, the German brand is interested in this opportunity. Audi wants to produce Formula 1 car engines in Neuburg, Germany.

In two years, the Audi F1 team will be headed by Andreas Seidl. From 2019 to 2022, he served as McLaren team principal. He is currently the head of the parent organization Sauber Motorsport, but from 2026 he will become the head of the Audi F1 team. Audi board member Oliver Hoffmann will become head of Sauber Motorsport.

There is no information yet about who will compete for the Audi factory team. Carlos Sainz is still unemployed after this year. Would he like to spend a year with Sauber and then don the Audi overalls? Team boss Seidl talks about ambitious goals in a press release. He doesn’t say what those goals are, only that the takeover will “accelerate” their achievement.