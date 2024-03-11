Decathlon renews its brand identity and uses AI to optimize stock management

Decathlon has announced a major review of its corporate identity by renewing its brand identity with a new key element, the orbit icon, which precedes the Decathlon name, to symbolize movement, dynamism and the rise to new heights.

With over 1,700 points of sale worldwide, the French sports and leisure giant has long been a point of reference for sports and outdoor activity enthusiasts. However, with this renewed brand identity, the company not only intends to keep up with the times, but also wants to underline a greater commitment to innovation, sustainability and accessibility of sport globally.

The new claim, “Move people through the wonders of sport”, reflects Decathlon’s aim to use sport as a tool to inspire and engage people of all ages and backgrounds, encouraging them to live more active and healthy lives.

Another innovation introduced by Decathlon is the renovation of its stores in order to offer customers an even more intuitive and engaging shopping experience. Stores will be set up to have greater product visibility with physical and digital displays and an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere, to ensure customers can easily find what they need.

Decathlon’s e-commerce site will also undergo major improvements to offer a fluid and intuitive online shopping experience, while the implementation of artificial intelligence algorithms in the supply chain will allow the company to optimize stock management and reduce times of delivery.

But perhaps Decathlon’s most ambitious initiative concerns environmental sustainability. The company is committed to becoming net zero by 2050, through a decarbonization path that includes concrete and measurable steps. This commitment includes reducing CO2 emissions by 20% by 2026, with further reduction targets in 2030 and 2042, until reaching net zero emissions by 2050.