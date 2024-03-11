Suara.com – Kartika Putri apparently doesn’t want to miss out on “Syahrini core” which is currently viral on social media. Habib Usman bin Yahya’s wife uses the voice of the singer of “Something” to preach on social media.

Through her Instagram account, Kartika Putri discusses anger. Appearing in black clothes and natural make-up, he also lip-synced the voice of Reino Barack’s wife.

As if satirizing the slanted accusations given to her regarding autoimmune disease some time ago, Kartika Putri discussed anger.

“I am very angry with anyone who today is certain parties who are sniffing out negative news about me, I am very angry, Ciao Bella is disappointed and hurt,” said the voice imitated by Kartika Putri.

This 33 year old woman also explained that she was inspired by Syahrini to express her disappointment in a subtle way without anger.

“Masya Allah tabarakallah.. from @/princessyahrini we learn to be disappointed with a soft and still sweet tone,” wrote Kartika Putri as a caption.

Kartika Putri also explained about anger. In the explanation given, the mother of two children said that anger is synonymous with loss.

“In fact, being ‘angry’ is a loss, both to yourself and others,” added Kartika Putri.

Dr. Richard Lee’s opponent explains when anger can hurt many people, both through actions and words.

“Sometimes anger makes us unable to control our emotions so that we can hurt ourselves and others, both with our words and our actions,” said Kartika Putri.

Artist Kartika Putri (Instagram/kartikaputriworld)

Kartika Putri also included arguments in the upload. At the end, he also inserts a message and hope regarding anger.

“Hopefully we can be people who are patient and win against anger (satan).. amen,” said Kartika Putri.

This upload also sparked various comments from netizens, including negative responses to Kartika Putri.

“This sis is suitable to be an artist, not a habib’s wife,” commented one netizen. “His heart is still dirty,” said another netizen. “No way,” added another netizen.