Latina, March 11, 2024 – Crime in Latina: A body was discovered today in the area adjacent to the bus lines. The local police arrived at the scene: the body belonged to a 42-year-old citizen. Having arrived at the place of discovery, the military personnel made the necessary conclusions and investigations are underway to determine the true causes of death: the trail followed will be connected with the world of drugs. The police proceeded to recover the body and confiscate it for medico-legal investigation.

