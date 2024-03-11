photo by Nicholas Garlisi

ROME – “On the wings of the white horse” is the title of Cosmo’s new recording project, out on Friday 15 March for Columbia Records – Sony Music Italy/42Records, already available for preorder and presave three years after latest studio album. The announcement, after a series of spoilers circulated in the media – a mysterious white horse flying over Milan, Bologna and Rome – arrives suddenly, surprisingly, accompanied by the tracklist and the new single and title track Sulle ali del white horse, out now on all digital platforms. The song, published a few weeks after the first song ‘Too strong’, is an aesthetic, musical and attitudinal manifesto that starts from a psychedelic journey into creativity.

The search for an escape point from reality and the return to normality. Cosmo returns to fly on a beat that harks back to the 90s of Italian progressive music and a melody that goes from childish to stadium choir. A trip around the sun. Written, produced and performed by Cosmo together with Alessio Natalizia – producer and musician based in London and known in the international underground circuits with the alias Not Waving – the new album ‘Sulle ali del Cavallo Bianco’ will be available in three different formats: the special deluxe LP, 500 autographed and numbered copies with laminated cover available exclusively in the Sony Music Store; the gray marbled LP, 1000 autographed and numbered copies; the CD.

The opportunity to present the new music will be the new tour starting at the end of March, a true pagan ritual that has its sanctuary in the clubs: March 30th at the Tuscany Hall in Florence, April 2nd at the OGR in Turin, April 6th at the Casa della Musica in Naples, on 8 and 9 April (already sold-out) at the Estragon in Bologna, on 11 April at the Alcatraz in Milan, on 18 April at the Hall in Padua, on April 24th at the Alleanza in Rome, on April 26th at the Eremo di Molfetta (BA) and on April 30th at the Teatro Verdi in Cesena. Info and presales available on the DNA concerts website. The news doesn’t end here: MUBI – the global distributor, streaming service and production company – is pleased to announce ANTIPOP, the film by Jacopo Farina which tells the human and artistic events of Cosmo, in exclusive streaming on MUBI.

ANTIPOP tries to sum up a path that is totally outside the box. Cosmo is its stubborn and contrary voice, a set of opposites that coexist in a disordered harmony: the lyricism of the lyrics and the frenzy of bodies in movement, author’s music and electronics. Jacopo Farina, here at his first work, has closely followed his artistic evolution and tries to tell it while maintaining the same free spirit that runs through his musical production. ANTIPOP is an unconventional documentary that starts from the narrative of the individual to arrive at the story of a collective. Cosmo’s story is that of a tribe: his family, his friends, Ivrea, the colorful and unclassifiable universe that frequents the world of clubbing. The boredom and pitfalls of life in the provinces become a driving force for creativity. The documentary hides nothing, telling the story of growth, the discovery of pain, risk, success and failure. A small but great praise of the diversity exhibited and thrown in the face with courage.