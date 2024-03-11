The diary entries of Peter Handke were mentioned on the Internet: “Bei der Nachricht vom Tod des Freundes: die Vorstellung der Welt als ein Zimmer, aus dem erschwunden ist.” The world is like a room from which a dead friend has disappeared. It is said well and empathetically, and sometimes you look for images and wording that express what it means for someone to have disappeared – as if they could be expressed that way.

A friend wrote that Handke touched on something she and I were talking about recently: how the room in which someone’s final weeks unfold is a whole world and becomes just a room again when the dead person is taken out and things are put away. .

And how strange it is that you can, in a certain sense, yearn for the very space in which something happened that you did not want.

Strange and not strange, of course, because then the already dead person was still alive, no matter how sick he was, and then you still lived in the tension of farewell, and now in the emptiness of consequences.

After the death of his wife, Gerrit Kouwenaar wrote a series of poems, “The Total White Room.” It’s similar to what happened next, but it’s also different because in the title poem he wants to “together” make the room white once again.

What is room whitening? Yes, of course, dragging a brush along the walls, but in the poem it seems that this is something more: the creation of a void in which two people and their existence will be kept separate from any matter. “So, again, this room, forever whole, / while we lie there, lie, remain there / whiter than together…”

In Kouwenaar, the room also takes on much more meaning than just any room, precisely because it is made white. Handke actually makes the big smaller, he turns the world into a room.

I think about the room after visiting friends – it’s not necessarily an annoyingly deserted room, on the contrary, the lights are still on, it’s still warm, snatches of conversations float in the air, empty glasses exude a faint smell of alcohol and the company is still buzzing in your head. This room is actually very comfortable.

The room from which a friend disappeared is only an abandoned room, if it was his own room, which has now lost all meaning. This is not the case when you find everything in the interior of your friends significant; the question of the “meaning” or “significance” of what stands or hangs there usually does not occur to you, you simply see what surrounds them and in which they live.

But when they leave, everything is different, even if they are still alive, but for some reason you are left alone in their house. It’s strangely quiet, the chairs suddenly look at you strangely, some places even take on a decidedly hostile look – everything you do here seems to call everything into question, and you don’t dare touch anything, because everything says: this is not yours .

Because every inhabited room is a world.

Can you just flip this image around like Handke does? The world is a friend’s room. But he is gone, and now this space is no longer familiar. His own presence in him also became strange. Everything fits: the room was the world, the world became the room, and this room is empty.

But the rooms are always filled again with voices, music and portraits, life.

