My husband immediately said: “Well, this is a political choice,” and then a kitchen argument began, he with arguments, me with frying pans, and both. I said that the president had been invited, not Prime Minister Netanyahu, and that I thought it was unthinkable to open the Holocaust Museum without Israeli representation. The country was not founded in a vacuum – as was the case with many countries on the African continent – but in fact the final impetus came from the Holocaust.

By the way, I was busy frying bacon, not very kosher, and my husband on his mother’s side has the surname Coutinho, Portuguese-Jewish, but, he says, “we didn’t do that.” Meanwhile, you wince when shellfish appear on the table, but in Surinamese it is simply called “tree”; You don’t eat it. But “treef” does come from “treife”, the old dietary laws, and this aversion is passed down from generation to generation, even if you no longer “do” it.

At the time of the European Jewish murder, Israel did not exist as a sovereign country. If it had existed, the Holocaust would have been less horrific.

Gaza: I can’t think of anything that would explain why the Israeli army’s continued bombing is excusable. Yes, Hamas started, and then things got much worse. Would I rather have a Hamas fighter (which, by the way, I don’t have) in my yard than an Israeli one? I choose the Israeli because a gay man still has a chance to survive. But is it wise to invite Israeli President Herzog to the opening of a Holocaust museum?

The agreements were concluded before October 7, before the Hamas invasion. But you can cancel the appointment. It always hurts, sometimes it is necessary. This president doesn’t necessarily give credit to the genocide of Dutch Jews.

I understand why every Dutch Jew goes out of his way to downplay the connection to Israel. This is how it should be: you are a Jew in your country of origin, and they can leave from there. But it doesn’t work.

“No bacon,” my husband yells, and look, it works.

