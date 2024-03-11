Civitavecchia, March 11, 2024 – Due to poor weather conditions, the Civitavecchia fire brigade is busy and as of this morning they are dividing their time between Civitavecchia and Santa Marinella to deal with the numerous calls for help due to water damage. At 13.40, firefighters arrived at number 13 Corso Marconi to rescue the man. The octogenarian did not answer constant calls from his family, who, worried, turned to Bonifasi’s people. Having arrived at the scene, they and Team 17A broke down the door of the apartment at the address, letting 118 medical workers inside. Having found the man on the ground, the doctor could not do anything other than declare the death of the elder.

