Rome, March 11, 2024 – A technical meeting was held today at Mimit as part of the work coordinated by the Lazio Region together with the Municipality of Civitavecchia and all social partners for the future Enel Torrevaldaliga Nord plant and the management of the coal phase-out.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the meeting at Mimit. We needed a strong signal to workers and businesses. We were reassured by the ministry’s determination to solve all problems together with us. Our calls for specificity have finally been accepted in the name of accelerating the implementation of a clear industrial restart path that guarantees levels of employment and production activity in related industries. The goal to be achieved is a sustainable energy transition, from an environmental and social point of view, into innovative industrial continuity.”

This was stated by Roberta Angelili, Vice President of the Lazio Region and Economic Development Advisor, following a technical meeting at Mimit on the future of Enel’s Civitavecchia power plant.

“The creation of a task force coordinated by Mimit,” explained Vice President Roberta Angelilli, “represents a strong signal to speed up and simplify procedures. In fact, systemic action will be required to quickly plan a strategic plan for the relaunch of Civitavecchia, focusing on renewable energy sources such as offshore wind, logistics, ZLS and Industry 5.0.”

“Many institutions were involved in the project: Mase, MIT, Eni, Port Authority, Ministry of Cohesion, Enel and Terna. I thank the technical staff of the Ministry and the Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Fausta Bergamotto, who, together with the delegation of Minister Adolfo Urso, is monitoring the Enel work desk in Civitavecchia. A work that requires the maximum institutional efforts of the Lazio Region and the Municipality of Civitavecchia. In addition, we have asked Mimit to coordinate a high-level dialogue directly with Enel to review and support industrial projects that are currently being identified. We also appreciated the commitment of Enel, which confirmed the importance of the site in Civitavecchia, as well as the commitment to ensuring an industrial future with high technological value,” concluded Roberta Angelilli.

