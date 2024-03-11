loading…

A memorial and protest are held outside the US military recruitment center for US aviator Aaron Bushnell in New York City, February 27, 2024. Photo/Adam Gray/REUTERS

GAZA STREET – The Palestinian city of Jericho named a street after Aaron Bushnell, a member of the United States (US) Air Force who died after setting himself on fire to protest Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza.

The Guardian reported that Bushnell set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington on February 25, while declaring he was “no longer involved in genocide.”

The 25-year-old airman livestreamed the incident, and was heard shouting “free Palestine” while setting himself on fire.

Law enforcement officers extinguished the fire, but Bushnell died at a hospital several hours later.

At a ceremony to unveil the street sign in Jericho, Mayor Abdul Karim Sidr said the airman had “sacrificed everything” for the Palestinian people.

“We don’t know him, and he doesn’t know us. There are no social, economic or political ties between us. “What we share is a love of freedom and a desire to resist these attacks (in Gaza),” the official told a group of people gathered on Aaron Bushnell Road.

Jericho, a historic site in the West Bank, is often considered the gateway to Palestine and is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world.

The city also named a square in honor of South Africa, after its government took legal action accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), according to the article.

South Africa accused Israel of carrying out “systematic” acts of genocide in Gaza. The ICJ, which has yet to issue a final ruling, said in January that the Zionist colonial regime must take steps to prevent genocide and improve humanitarian conditions for Gaza civilians.