San Felice Circeo, March 11, 2024 – Last weekend in San Felice Circeo, the carabinieri of the local station released into custody a citizen born in 1973, living in San Felice Circeo.

The above-mentioned, already subject to house arrest since January 2024 for events that occurred in 2023 related to the persecution of his wife, was surprised by the military operating in the house of his half-sister, a student of the 55th grade. citizen residing in San Heppi Circeo.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

