Chronic kidney disease “affects 10% of the world population and currently affects more than 800 million individuals. Increasingly widespread, its early diagnosis and the identification of subjects at risk are essential to effectively modify both lifestyle and implement the pharmacological therapies necessary to counteract its onset and slow down its progression”. This was stated by Annalisa Noce, associate professor of Nephrology at the Tor Vergata University of Rome, on the occasion of World Kidney Day, 14 March 2024.

“Over the past 20 years, chronic kidney disease has been an emerging cause of mortality. In fact, it is estimated that in 2040 it will become the fifth cause of death in the world – explains Noce – It is more prevalent in elderly subjects, women, ethnic minorities and in subjects with diabetes mellitus and arterial hypertension. It is therefore essential to implement strategies aimed at raising awareness among the population about its prevention and early diagnosis. Chronic kidney disease is often asymptomatic and remains unrecognized even for years – he underlines – to arrive at a diagnosis it is necessary to undergo a blood sample, to determine the glomerular filtration rate, and a urinalysis, to evaluate the presence of albuminuria or proteinuria”.

Chronic kidney disease is associated with an increased cardiovascular risk: a study has shown that a patient with end-stage chronic kidney disease, between 25-35 years of age, has an increased risk of cardiovascular mortality compared to an over-eighty-five-year-old who does not suffer from it.

“In addition to cardiovascular complications, this pathological condition induces alterations in the nervous system. In fact, a study has shown that patients with chronic kidney disease, both mild and advanced, have a higher risk of developing cognitive disorders and dementia – he adds – This phenomenon is related to a series of risk factors including arterial hypertension and diabetes mellitus and to a higher prevalence of both symptomatic and latent ischemic events. In fact, it has been demonstrated that the accumulation of toxic substances, due their reduced excretion by the kidneys induces direct neuronal damage”, warns Noce.

“With this knowledge in hand, we are focusing on the use of effective and safe molecules that target these cellular elements of the immune system, in the context of chronic low-grade neuroinflammation. Substances capable of regulate mast cells and microglia.Pea (palmitoylethanolamide) is a natural lipid, in the sense that it is present in numerous food sources (for example soy or egg yolk), but it is also a component of systems aimed at maintaining the “homeostasis of our organism. Pea, in fact, regulates any excess neuro-inflammatory response and guarantees the maintenance and recovery of tissue homeostasis. The effects – concludes the expert – have been demonstrated in numerous human studies” .