Christian Horner will be sacked ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, according to insiders.

The soap opera about Christian Horner continues. This is not surprising because there is not much drama or spectacle on the track. Verstappen is driving alone in the front in a Formula 1 car, while the others appear to be riding behind in a Formula 1.5 car. But while the Dutchman is stoically delivering outstanding results, his team boss is under intense pressure.

It seems like all the mess is hidden, but now it’s starting to fester. After speaking with a lawyer (hired by Red Bull), the investigation determined that Horner was not guilty.

Agitated Horner sacked BEFORE Australian Grand Prix

The reaction to this was wild: WhatsApp traffic between Horny Horner and his personal assistant ended up on the Internet. Since then, Red Bull has acted as if nothing happened. Now, as the pressure continues to mount, they have suspended the employee. However, this seems to have some counterproductive effects. It seems to be getting worse.

According to insiders, Horner’s longest career has come to an end. They claim Christian Horner will be sacked ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. This is reported by F1 Insider. The big change is the Thai owner. Red Bull owns 51% of the shares and still has their hand over Horner’s head. The sporting achievements are extremely impressive and Horner is an absolutely key figure along with Newey, Verstappen, Schmitz, Marco and Lambiase.

Image damage

But why did the Thai owners suddenly turn against Horner? It’s simple: image damage. In the United States, women’s rights activists are boycotting Red Bull. The son of U2 guitarist The Edge is also working on the song “Don’t be Horny, Be Christian.”

This is far-fetched, but it seems to be true. The lady in question (Fiona Hewitson), her brother, is Edge’s brother-in-law. And he apparently encouraged his bandmates to write the song now that Red Bull is trying to sweep all the emotional diarrhea under the rug. U2’s reach is so great that Red Bull isn’t expecting it. And no, we are not making this up…

Autoblog Nuance

Then it’s time for the much needed and now famous Autoblog Nuance. Because what should we think about it now? Well, of course, we’ll wait for the news, but it doesn’t seem good to Horner. We were able to view the WhatsApp messages in the editorial office. Of course, there is no one hundred percent certainty that this is real, but if it is true, Geri will not be very happy about it.

The FIA ​​or FOM may have to intervene. Of course, Red Bull’s investigation will show that the Red Bull team principal cannot be blamed. It seems that too much has happened for us to remain silent, but it is not serious enough to require decisive action. A Red Bull spokesman told Germany’s Bild that Horner would remain in his normal condition and there was nothing to worry about. Will undoubtedly continue.

