China concluded its ‘two sessions’ this Monday, the most important political event in the Asian country. At the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People’s Congress of China, emphasis was placed on boosting the national economy. This implies promoting foreign trade with different countries in the world, including those in South America.

In this context, it is key for Peru to know the announced measures, given that the Asian giant is the country’s main trading partner. In addition, this year two key events will take place for the ties between both nations: the inauguration of the port of Chancay and APEC 2024.

China concludes its ‘two sessions’, its biggest political event of the year

After a week of events, meetings, press conferences and more, the ‘two sessions’ were concluded. At the NPC meeting of China, the national economic and social development plan for 2024, the central budget for this new year, the new revision of the Organization Law of the State Council, the work report of the Standing Committee were approved of the National People’s Congress, the work report of the Supreme Court, among others.

Of the measures approved, the economic aspect is what has had the greatest significance both in the ‘two sessions’ and at the international level. This is in the context of the upcoming 75th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of China, as mentioned during his speech by the chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, Zhao Leji.

China’s NPC approved the budget for this new year at the close of the ‘two sessions’. Photo: La República/Francisco Claros

The diplomat also emphasized that 2024 is a key year to achieve the objectives of the 14 Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), which includes prioritizing the development of the Asian country’s economy.

For this, they have proposed focusing on science and technology. For example, in the 2024 budget, the amount allocated to both sectors was increased by 10%. “We must encourage society, as a whole, to engage in activities related to innovation,” Zhao Leji mentioned during his presentation at the Great Hall of the People.

Why is the proposed economic plan for 2024 key for Peru?

The boost of the Chinese economy is key for Peru since it means that the Asian country will maintain or even increase the number of exports. This was announced by Leolino Dourado, researcher at the Center for Studies on China and Asia-Pacific at the University of the Pacific, in a recent interview with this medium.

The increase in exports could be recorded, for example, after the inauguration of the multipurpose port of Chancay, which is part of the new Silk Road project.

Chinese deputy Li Yihu pointed out that 2024 will be a key year to strengthen relations between China and Peru. Photo: La República/Francisco Claros

In addition, another key aspect of China’s economic development for this year will be APEC 2024, which will take place in Lima in November of this year and will be attended by President Xi Jinping.

In this regard, and within the framework of the ‘two sessions’, the deputy and member of the ANP Foreign Affairs Commission, Li Yihu, declared to La República that this event represents a key opportunity to strengthen the economic link between Peru and Peru. China.

“With this event, China and Peru are going to raise the relations they have with each other to a higher level. In addition, China has maintained friendly relations with both Peru and other South American countries (…), so I consider that the ties between both countries will increase at an economic and diplomatic level (with APEC 2024),” he mentioned.