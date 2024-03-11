After such an intense moment between interviews, scandals and criticism, with media exposure skyrocketing, Chiara Ferragni took a getaway to New York.

After a brief moment of “stop” from the media earthquake triggered by the crisis and the Ferragnez’s declarations, there is new controversy for the digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni. This time he is the target of criticism for his recent business trip to the United States. Some would have defined her trip as anything but a business trip but a real holiday. Furthermore, the influencer was also in her company.

After the interview with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio on channel NOVE, the fuss hasn’t completely died down. During the broadcast, highly anticipated by millions of viewers (also given the share), Chiara Ferragni vented about the harsh criticism she received for Pandoro-gate and the marriage crisis with Fedez.

For this reason, after such an intense moment between interviews and media exposure which perhaps reached the highest historical levels, as had not even been seen with her marriage to the rapper, Chiara Ferragni allowed herself an escape to New York.

Her choice to show (some would say “flaunt”) luxury, by publishing photos in the ultra-luxury villa of her friend Pardis Zarei, sparked the indignation of many users on social media. Now, however, Chiara Ferragni’s every step seems destined to trigger a reaction from her followers, for better or for worse. But especially now that it’s a difficult time, for her image, due to the scandals around her. At the time she had revealed from Fazio:

I’m shaking a little. It was a tough period that lasted two and a half months. But my story is small compared to the tragedies happening in the world, I found myself at the center of a wave of hatred. You think someone like me is prepared. But nothing prepares you for violence, it was difficult even for me as I am hyper-prepared.

There are those who accuse her of being insensitive to the economic difficulties of many people, while others defend her, arguing that she is free to live her life as she sees fit. Chiara Ferragni, for her part, did not respond to her criticisms, preferring to focus on her present and her family. She has said it in various places, her priority remains her children and the protection of her two, Leone and Vittoria.

Among his priorities, the influencer declared, is the desire to live more in the present and enjoy the small moments of life. The controversy demonstrates how Ferragni is a character who, due to her success and visibility, never ceases to spark discussion.