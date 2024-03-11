Is the G80 generation BMW M3 already getting a little cheaper?

When BMW released the new generation of M3 and M4, opinions differed. Even now, several years later, there are haters and lovers of the appearance of this particular car. It all started with the M3 “Normal” and “Competition”. Later xDrive, CS and Touring were added.

The cheapest BMW M3 G80.

Now that the BMW M3 G80 has matured in a few years, we take a look at Marktplaats. The undersigned is crazy about this model, at least as a Touring. It’s still very expensive for now. Let’s hope that in five years the prices will go down a little.

The fact is that depreciation does not occur quickly. The cheapest BMW M3 G80 on Marktplaats is still very expensive. Unfortunately, I would almost say. In the Netherlands, the price of the cheapest one on the marketplace is now under €100,000. It doesn’t really matter, because it really does. The cheapest option can be found for 99,950 euros.

That being said. This is not one of the first episodes. This is an xDrive variant with carbon ceramic brakes. The new price of this particular car is 160,946 euros. Now you can understand a little better why it still costs a ton of money. Whereas before you could buy a new M5 for that amount of money, now you’ll have to buy an M3 or M4.

The car came in Oxid Grau II Metallic. Not very interesting for Dutch traffic, but at least you’re not very noticeable. The M3 is never truly incognito, with its sweeping exterior, quad tailpipes and, of course, the distinctive grille. Although you can now also see the grille on non-M3 models…

Take a virtual look at the cheapest BMW M3 Competition on Marktplaats.

