Ostia, March 11 – Flames on Capocotta beach: yesterday afternoon in Ostia the “Mecs” caught fire, one of the historical kiosks on the coast, which today “after 24 years of waiting we would extinguish again.” public notice,” Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said on his social networks.

Although the true causes of the fire are still being clarified, due to some negligence, malicious intent cannot be ruled out: “This is an alarming fact,” the mayor continues, “and the reasons will need to be clarified as soon as possible. In recent months, we have worked hard with the Department of the Environment to repossess all sites and begin collecting arrears of rent and correcting violations. Now, if anyone thinks they can intimidate us, they will not succeed. We continue on our way. We will put the remaining lots out to tender with the same goals: to provide services and safety for the many people who live and support Capocotta, while at the same time protecting transparency and the rule of law.”

Bucci (Finland): “Serious action, politics should be unified and not influenced”

“The fire at the Kapocotta kiosk is a serious act. Another attempt by criminals to prevent the restoration of legality in Ostia. All administration and politics must be unified and uninfluenced. This area can only grow and develop if transparency and the rule of law are again at the core of any mandate.” This was stated by Francesco Bucci, Forza Italia security representative in the municipality of X.

“This is not a political issue: protecting services and security cannot and should not be political,” continues Bucci. The Capocotta and Gate area is an asset of the territory and it is important that by the beginning of the summer season the management of the activities is assigned in full compliance with the law. We hope this can be a new beginning for a stretch of coastline that is considered one of the most memorable we have,” he concludes.

M5S: “No intimidation is the right thing to do, but maintenance is also necessary.”

“The fire in the village of Mex in Capocotta was almost certainly arson, as it occurred on the eve of the tender for the transfer of the kiosk. After what happened at the end of October last year, what happened seems even less random. Naturally, we hope that those responsible will be identified and brought to justice, as there are criminal interests on the coast and with many expectations of profit, the facts over the years confirm this.” This was stated by M5S councilors of the municipality of Roma X Alessandro Ieva, Giuliana Di Pillo, Silvia Paoletti.

“We know this well,” the council members continue, “we, who governed without agreeing with anyone, also paid for it in terms of electoral consensus, because we considered respect for the law and the public interest to be a priority. The resolution of the Council of State, which orders Roma Capitale to ban Capocotta’s structures, confirms and confirms our actions, and it is also true that respect for the “res publica” is what should guide good governance. Therefore, we hope that tenders for concession stands will take place. However, respecting the environment is also important. In fact, the abandonment of Capocotta’s beaches is obvious, the main cause of degradation and possible fires.”

