loading…

The British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth worth IDR 69.8 trillion was hit by a small fire. Photo/REUTERS

LONDON – A small fire broke out on the British Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth on Saturday.

This incident involving a ship worth £3.5 billion (more than Rp. 69.8 trillion) added embarrassment to the London military after a series of problems occurred with the ship.

The latest incident occurred when the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier was anchored at Glenmallan in Scotland while awaiting repairs.

The British Royal Navy confirmed that the fire was a “small and isolated fire”. “Which was quickly controlled and extinguished, without any injuries or weapons in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” the Navy said.

Britain’s flagship aircraft carrier, nicknamed the Big Lizzie, withdrew from major NATO war games earlier this month after the clutch on the ship’s starboard propeller failed.

Her role was later replaced by her sister ship; HMS Prince of Wales, but her departure was also canceled at the last minute due to the same damage.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, which was officially commissioned into the Royal Navy on 7 December 2017, has advanced weapons and communications systems, as well as five gyms, a chapel and a medical centre.

However, its critics remain optimistic about what they say is an expensive project that is unable to overcome drone and hypersonic missile attacks, despite its technical flaws.

Commenting on the current situation experienced by HMS Queen Elizabeth, geopolitical analyst and former United States (US) Marine Brian Berletic told Sputnik, Monday (11/3/2024): “This is just the latest incident in a series of maintenance problems plaguing both the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and her sister ships.”

“Both aircraft carriers were built by the Aircraft Carrier Alliance which consists of several large and notoriously corrupt weapons manufacturing companies that conduct business through bribery and maximizing profits at the expense of safety and quality,” Berletic said.

“The fact that there are only two Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers in the world, and both have major propulsion problems, suggests a systemic problem that is hardly unique among the West’s largest (and most expensive) collective weapons programs.”

(but)