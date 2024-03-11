The gesture of love on the broadcast moved BigMama, she didn’t expect to see her partner on television on Verissimo.

Everyone was able to share an emotional moment at Verissimo in the episode which featured BigMama as a guest. The singer from Avellino has already moved the audience with her determination and music on the Ariston stage, putting her art and, above all, her person in the spotlight.

During the guest show on Saturday 11 March, the presenter Silvia Toffanin gave BigMama an unexpected surprise: a video message from her girlfriend, Maria Lodovica Lazzerini. The gesture of love on the show moved the singer, who didn’t expect to see her partner on television, given the couple’s limited media exposure.

Maria Lodovica expressed words of profound admiration for BigMama in the message dedicated to her, praising the artist’s determination and talent. The singer’s partner also thanked her half for giving her the opportunity to collaborate with her on the song “La Rabbia Non Ti Basta”, the one presented at the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival.

Maria Lodovica’s words were first of all an opportunity to also wish her a happy birthday. During the broadcast, on Verissimo, Maria Ludovica told BigMama about her:

I’m making you this video to wish you a happy birthday and to tell you in front of everyone how proud and proud I am of you for everything you have done in these years and in these last months which have been there for all to see. […] You are a great example of determination, you are a person who, when he sets his mind to something, works day and night to achieve it.

BigMama’s response, right after the surprise during Silvia Toffanin’s program, was one of the sweetest. Visibly moved, BigMama thanked her girlfriend for her words and for her love for her. He jokingly asked the presenter “But how much did you pay her to do this?”. She also continued on the report:

I am very happy with this relationship which I hope will be the definitive one of my life because I have never felt the love I feel for her in any other relationship. Something special. We found each other. She is my first real girlfriend and I belong to her, we built each other brick by brick and we are very good together. We respect each other, we help each other, we write great songs together and we have this beautiful little house! Only one dog missing!

The love story between BigMama and Maria Lodovica was born recently, but it is already a deep and special bond. The two women support each other and also collaborate professionally. Their story is an example of how love can blossom between two people regardless of their origin, whatever their “environment”. An important message, that of this LGBT couple who arrives in a highly visible program like Verissimo.