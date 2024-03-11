After the surprise at the GF, Anita Olivieri’s ex-boyfriend wanted to do something unexpected

Inside the most spied on house in Italy, the relationship between Anita Olivieri and Alessio Falsone is consolidating more and more. However, over the last few hours, a shocking revelation has arrived about Edoardo, the ex-boyfriend of the Big Brother contestant. Let’s find out together what is happening in detail.

Although Anita Olivieri and Alessio Falsone are not yet a real couple, the two have declared that they are interested in each other and that they want to nurture the relationship even outside the cameras of the Big Brother house.

The competitor has had a ten-year relationship with her ex-boyfriend Edoardo. The identity of the boy in question remained mysterious until he entered the most spied on house in Italy on Valentine’s Day. That evening there was a kiss between the two and the gieffina spoke of him as the future father of her children.

Anyway, what day ago Anita denied any possibility of getting back together with her ex-boyfriend. This is what she herself declared during a conversation with Massimiliano Varrese:

I know it very well, but I remind you Max that I’m not engaged and I haven’t said I love you to anyone. Eh I kissed him and said I miss him. It’s not like it was. I hadn’t seen him for six months and I saw him for twenty days before joining after not seeing him for two years. But can I be free to do what I want? I’m single… And then I didn’t know he would come in. That story is fictionalized because we are on TV. What are we talking about?

Anita’s words triggered a bad reaction from her ex-boyfriend. This was declared by a friend of Edoardo who made a report to Deianira Marzano:

She feels terrible, it’s as if she’s already forgotten him without hesitation.

Then came the shocking revelation. According to the user’s words, Edoardo would have liked to make a marriage proposal to Anita:

He obviously never wants to see her again. And to think that after this experience he wanted to ask her to marry him! I have no words.