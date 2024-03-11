loading…

US President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden was heard this week saying he had told Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu that they would “come to meet Jesus.”

Biden insisted Netanyahu “understood what I meant” by the phrase.

Speaking to Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet after his State of the Union address on Thursday, Biden was heard on microphone recounting his recent conversation with Netanyahu about Israel’s war on Gaza.

“I told her, ‘Aunt,’ and don’t repeat that, ‘but you and I are coming to meet Jesus,'” Biden told Bennet. Biden referred to Netanyahu as Bibi, the Israeli PM’s nickname.

President Biden: “I told him, Bibi, and don’t repeat this, but you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting.”

“I’m on a hot mic here. Good. That’s good.” pic.twitter.com/KCgpbx4awf

— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 8, 2024

An aide then rushed to stop Biden from speaking, before Biden responded, “I’m busy talking here? Good. That’s good.”

Biden was asked why he used such a phrase to describe talks with the leader of the world’s only Jewish state.

“That’s a phrase used in the southern part of my state that means ‘serious meeting,’” the president told MSNBC on Saturday.

Biden added, “I’ve known Bibi for 50 years and she knows what I mean by that.”