In 2020, bicycle manufacturer Accell, known for Batavus, Sparta and Koga, was very lucky. The corona pandemic has forced people to cycle in droves, and long-term expectations have also been good: cities around the world will invest more in cycling infrastructure. The idea was that this would, in part, boost sales of the company’s electric bikes.

Four years later, Accell, headquartered in Heerenveen, is in very poor financial condition. So bad that several parties involved are preparing for a legal battle over the company.

The Financieele Dagblad newspaper reported on Monday that several creditors of Accell, which is owned by US private equity firm KKR, fear they will no longer get their money back. They have hired consultants from US investment bank Houlihan Lokey, an NRC source confirms, in case litigation breaks out, for example over debt restructuring.

Accell (over 3,000 employees) faced enormous challenges in a relatively short time. The manufacturer’s warehouses are overcrowded, and the demand for bicycles has decreased significantly since the peak of corona. These promotions cost money, and Accell is trying to get rid of bikes with deep discounts.

High debt load

Recently a serious problem arose. Babbae cargo bikes are easy to break in half, as RTL Nieuws found out in early February. The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) has since banned their sale. A recall is currently underway, the total costs of which are not yet clear.

Meanwhile, Accell also has to deal with a large debt burden. In 2022, KKR bought Accell privately from the exchange for 1.56 billion euros. This was done through borrowed funds, and these debts are now mostly on Accell’s balance sheet: a total of €1.2 billion. This approach, which may often be criticized by trade unions, for example, is common among private equity firms such as KKR. The debts were bought by a number of investors, from whom a club worth 700 million euros has now merged.

It’s difficult to gauge exactly how bad the situation is: Accell’s latest data dates back to early 2023, when the company reported annual profits for 2022 of €27 million. This is already a decrease of 62 percent compared to the previous year. A recent analysis by credit rating agency Fitch estimates gross operating profit of €11 million in 2023.

Convert into shares a la Hema?

KKR is expected to benefit from the growing demand for electric bikes. In practice, it looks like KKR will soon – and not for the first time – have to invest new money in Accell. The question is whether the owner is still waiting for this or whether he will prefer debt restructuring or the sale of profitable parts. This is not necessarily in the best interests of creditors: in theory, it could make it even more difficult to repay debts later on.

Photo by Sake Elzinga

It may be more attractive for creditors to take over the company by converting debt into equity. This will mean that what happened to Hema in 2020 will happen to Accell. There, creditors also banded together over concerns about high debt and eventually took over the company – although this only happened when then-owner Marcel Beckhorn refused to repay the expiring loan. (Ironically, current Accell CEO Tjeerd Jegen was also an executive at Hema when that company fell into the hands of creditors.)

So far, everything is fine, and things can still get better, says the anonymous interlocutor. Due to the sensitivity of the matter, he does not want to give his name. Accell is one of the largest bicycle manufacturers in the world, and its cash flow could also improve. “But people prepare with sharpened knives.”

Get stuck

Accell’s board has now also hired advisers from investment bank Rothschild and law firm Zuidas Stibbe. According to the person involved, the board fears that it will be trapped in the battle that could break out: what the owner wants or what creditors want is not necessarily in the best interests of the continuity of Accell itself.

Accell’s problems also exist more broadly in the bicycle industry. Other producers are also suffering from a hangover after the peak of corona. At the end of 2023, e-bike maker Stella announced that it would have to reorganize for the second time in a year. Inventory there has also increased significantly, meaning these bikes were being sold at significant discounts. Stella shareholders also had to contribute financially.

Accell is now going through doubly difficult times due to problems with Babbae and a high debt load. Private equity owner KKR recently tried to improve its financial situation through reorganizations. Jobs are disappearing in the UK, Germany and at the Heerenveen plant. At the last enterprise, a week and a half ago there was a suspension of work because employees wanted to increase their severance pay. In total, more than half of the more than 300 jobs at the plant could disappear.

