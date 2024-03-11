To adapt its V-Strom 800 to the needs of each customer, Suzuki offers three types of kits for the 800DE and 800SE:

· KIT SUPER ADVENTURE

· KIT SUPER TOURING

· KIT TOURING

The kits are composed differently for the two Sport Enduro Tourers, to accommodate different aptitudes: the V-Strom 800DE with the 21″ front rim is more adventurous, the V-Strom 800SE which features alloy wheels and 19″ front wheel.

KIT SUZUKI V-STROM 800DE

For the V-STROM 800DE the TOURING kit includes:

· The 56 liter top box with dedicated plate and locks,

· Central stand,

· Larger windscreen

· Paraserbatoio adhesive

The cost of the Touring DE kit is 900 euros (customer benefit 196 euros).

Those who also want greater protection for their motorbike will find the SUPER TOURING KIT which includes:

· Plastic side bags complete with supports with dedicated locks

· Engine guard bars

· Central stand

· Larger windscreen

· Paraserbatoio adhesive

The cost of the Super Touring DE kit is 1,500 euros (customer benefit 471 euros).

If, however, your horizons are infinite, you will find what is right for you in the SUPER ADVENTURE KIT thanks to:

· a complete set of suitcases consisting of an aluminum top case (38 litres) and aluminum side bags, including dedicated supports and locks

· crash bars

· aluminum skid plate

· central stand

· enlarged windscreen

· heated grips

· paraserbate adhesive.

The cost of the Super Adventure DE kit is 2,600 Euros with a customer benefit of 1,190 Euros.