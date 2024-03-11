The announcement arrived on Instagram. Here Belen Rodriguez gave the news to her fans, publishing some photos that explain this new chapter in her life.

After thirteen years, Belen Rodriguez announces an important change in her life. All her fans noticed this on her social networks, where she told what is happening to her and her family at the moment. The showgirl, lately, has always been at the center of gossip and gossip news that have to do with her love life. What news concerns you now?

Well, Belen Rodriguez has decided to move house. The Argentine showgirl has purchased a new apartment in Milan, right in front of her old residence. It was she who announced it, revealing that she is a stone’s throw from her old house.

The announcement arrived on Instagram. Here Belen gave the news to her fans, publishing some photos of the new apartment. Together with some shots of her sitting on the floor in her new home (in a clear state of renovation and arrangement), the showgirl states:

I bought a new house! After 13 years I’m moving right across the street. I’m very happy, yes!

A home in the name of design, it couldn’t be otherwise for Belen Rodriguez. From the images, it is clear that the apartment is still a bit “in progress”, but some details give a glimpse of the style that the presenter has chosen for her new home. Light and warm colours, with a predominance of white and beige, segments of color such as green for some finishes and a careful focus on design.

At the moment, there remains great curiosity about children’s rooms. Furthermore, it is not known whether Belen relied on any consultancy for the adaptation of the apartment, in addition to the interior design. Meanwhile, the rooms of Belen’s children, Santiago and Luna Marì, have not been revealed, but it is a safe bet that they will be treated down to the smallest details and will reflect the personalities of the little ones.

A new chapter opens for Belen. The move to a new house represents a new beginning for the showgirl, an important change, indicative of a renewed serenity. All you have to do is wait to see the complete house to discover all the details chosen by Belen Rodriguez for her love nest.